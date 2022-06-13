Like Blake Lively it’s time to bring out the long summer dresses

When it comes to attracting all eyes, Blake Lively to technique. From the mini dress Sergio Hudson bright pink worn at the birthday party of Gigi Hadid to the transformation of her dress into Versace workshop personalized at this year’s Met Gala that went around the world in minutes, the actress knows how to make headlines when her sartorial choices are in the spotlight.

Blake Lively perfectly masters the monochrome trend

Gotham/GC Pictures

Accessorize well

Spotted supporting her friend Taylor Swift during an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on her husband’s arm Ryan Reynoldsthe 34-year-old opted for an ultra-lightweight outfit, perfect for summer. Blake Lively wore a tiered white linen dress with a deep V-neckline, a pair of studded pumps Christian Louboutin strappy and shoulder bag Gucci Horsebit 1955 beige to top it off.

For all tastes

As we move from spring to summer, it’s time to bring out the long light dresses whose comfort remains unequaled, while being chic and casual. There will be something for everyone.

Gabriela Hearst – Margritte linen midi dress €1,790 Gabriela Hearst via MyTheresa.com Staud – Matteo Cutout Linen Dress 315 € Staud via Matchesfashion.com

Another Tomorrow Organic Linen Ruched Scoop Back Dress 525 € Another Tomorrow via Matchesfashion.com Asceno – Ibiza long organic linen voile dress 452 € Asceno via Matchesfashion.com

Reformation – Christen Linen Midi Dress 225 € Retraining via Net-a-porter.com & Other Stories – Puff Sleeve Linen Midi Dress

H&M – V-neck cotton dress

Translation by Sophie Brindel