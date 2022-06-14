Like Blake Lively, it’s time to bring out the summer dresses

Leave it to Blake Lively to turn heads in anything she wears. From the hot-pink Sergio Hudson minidress she wore to Gigi Hadid‘s birthday bash, to that viral gown transformation moment in custom Versace workshop at this year’s Met Gala, the actor knows how to make headlines when are sartorial choices are in the spotlight.

14 times Blake Lively mastered the monochrome trend

Gotham/GC Pictures

Accessorize well

Spotted supporting her friend Taylor Swift at an appearance during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City with husband Ryan Reynoldsthe 34-year-old opted for a breezy ensemble that was perfect for summer. Lively wore a white linen tiered sundress with a deep V-neckline, a tan pair of spiked T-strap Christian Louboutin Pumps, and a beige Gucci Horsebit 1955 shoulder bag to top it all off.

For all styles

As we transition from spring to summer, it’s time to embrace lightweight summer dresses that are cool and comfy, as well as chic. There’s a style for everyone.

Gabriela Hearst – Margritte linen midi dress €1,790 Gabriela Hearst via MyTheresa.com Staud – Matteo Cutout Linen Dress 315 € Staud via Matchesfashion.com

Another Tomorrow Organic Linen Ruched Scoop Back Dress 525 € Another Tomorrow via Matchesfashion.com Asceno – Ibiza long organic linen voile dress 452 € Asceno via Matchesfashion.com

Reformation – Christen Linen Midi Dress 225 € Retraining via Net-a-porter.com & Other Stories – Puff Sleeve Linen Midi Dress

H&M – V-neck cotton dress

This article was originally published on Vogue UK