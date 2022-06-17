Like Chiquis Rivera, Marjorie de Sousa shows the treatment she received in the rear

Marjorie deSousa he always hogs the spotlight for better or for worse wherever he appears. If his sculptural anatomy were not already more than enough reason to unleash low passions, a hot video left his fans fascinated.

On this occasion, the model, actress and model uploaded a video to her Instagram stories where she appears in a spa, lying face down and wearing a green thong, while showing the treatment he received in the rearjust as the singer did a few days ago Chiquis Rivera.

“Here with Dr. Paola’s team, doing a job to lower those fat ones that are a nuisance and no matter how much you train, they don’t want to leave. With this machine, we work with localized fat and those little details that are very difficult for us to lose, ”explained the Venezuelan in the publication that, as expected, is causing a stir among the virtual community.

Just a few days ago, he published another short video in which he is seen showing off a great body. with a purple mini bikinito the rhythm of the song by Shakira and Rauw Alejandro, ‘Te Felicito’.

