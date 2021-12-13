“Like Covid, it is no coincidence” – Libero Quotidiano





Carlo Nicolato December 13, 2021

Peng Shuai he never voluntarily denounced the violence suffered by the high Chinese politician Zhang Gaoli. Indeed it is quite likely that the well-known tennis player has never suffered those violence, but as a former lover of one of the most powerful men in China, she ended up in a cog of internal struggles against the Communist Partypower games that we far westerners have little knowledge of.





One thing is certain, nothing in China happens by chance, according to the dissident Wei Jingsheng, a former member of the CCP, author of the Fifth Modernization and father of a democratic China that never showed up, Covid was not born by chance either, but it was deliberately spread during the International Military Games held in Wuhan in October 2019. Wei Jingsheng is now convinced that the whole story of Peng Shuai is a hoax in which the West itself played an involuntary role even though a less forceful reaction was perhaps expected in Beijing.

In the Communist Party, says the opponent in an article published by Asianews, everyone knew that Peng Shuai had been the lover of former vice premier Zhang Gaoli and the tennis player’s own story, that is, the original post on Weibo then removed, confirms this. Moreover, Shuai does not limit herself to accusing her ex-lover of violence, but tells an articulated story in which at a certain point the tennis player, forced by circumstances, finds herself in a room alone with him and a guard outside “because it was impossible make believe your wife would have agreed to such a thing. ‘





«That afternoon» she continues «at first I said no and I burst into tears … After dinner, you said that you had never forgotten me in those seven years, and that I should have been nice to you, and so on. .. I felt overwhelmed by panic, but I gave in. Yes, we had sex. ‘ Shuai says she has no proof of what happened but that then “from that day on, I felt love for you blossom again,” like ten years ago. Then an alleged argument and him denying himself again, «and you disappeared again, as you did seven years ago. You said there was no commitment between us. ”

Even without wanting to be mischievous, the story leaks from all sides, but becomes even more surreal when the tennis player points out that he was always afraid that his lover would bring a tape recorder with him “to collect evidence”, as if that were the crux of the whole matter. The decisive message, however, arrives at the end and it is not a moral spite from a wounded lover as it would seem, but a political warning: «You are the father of a son and a daughter. After everything you have done in this life, will you be able to look them in the face with a clear conscience? ».





All this, however, would certainly make less sense if one ignores the chronological order of Peng Shuai’s accusations and the facts that follow. The meeting between the two would in fact date back to the end of October, the tennis player’s post removed after a few minutes by the censorship, but remained long enough to be noticed, is dated November 2. A week later, the 6th Plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP) was held between 8 and 12 November, the most important of the cycle of seven plenary sessions of the Committee between one Party Congress and another. : it represents the last chance for debate before the major decisions are taken at the Congress of the following year (the seventh Plenum instead serves to define the agenda).

THE TIRANNO IS WEAK – According to Wei Jingsheng, despite appearances, Xi Jinping he arrived at the Plenum much weaker than it appeared and above all without the necessary support for a rupture “third historical resolution” that would create a new roadmap for the future as he would have liked. In fact, in the end the result is a “historical resolution” which is neither meat nor fish, which imitates the precedents of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping but does not resemble us.

For Xi, the operation proved to be a defeat, although the opposite was obviously said on the outside (and the Western media drank it), mainly due to the faction of the 90-year-old former president Jiang Zemin, whose point man it is our own Zhang Gaoli, according to Jingsheng “the only strong and healthy man” of the group. Cracking his credibility before the Plenum was therefore a priority for Xi. He could have accused him of corruption, as is usually done, but Zhang is very powerful and the president didn’t have much time. For which the sex scandal card was played using the old and famous lover. All too famous, however, for the thing to remain in the circle of Chinese power and without external consequences. A mess resulted in which Xi proved to be just a faded photocopy of what he aspires to.