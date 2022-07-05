like Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi would also have tried to pack his bags!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset’s “Little Sister” interview!

In the coming hours, the case that will shake the football world will inevitably lead to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star of Manchester United seems to have clearly chosen to pack his bags to the point of skipping the resumption of training on Monday, citing family reasons. The revelation of an appointment between his agent Jorge Mendes and the president of Barça Joan Laporta has since caused a lot of ink to flow.

Messi would have contacted Xavi for a return to Barça!

But the Lionel Messi case could also be at the center of the discussions. According to journalist Eduardo Inda, who spoke this Monday evening on the program El Chiringuito, Messi, who has just gone through a difficult season at PSG, would have tried to sound out Barça for a return and more particularly Xavi, coach of the Catalan club and former partner of the Pulga!

“Messi has a good relationship with Xavi, they won everything together. Messi is uncomfortable in Paris and in the first months he has been in a hotel and the family is not acclimatizing. Leo Messi called Xavi and asked him about a return possibility. Xavi told him that he would be delighted, but that he needed to speak to Laporta and it would be Laporta who would call him. To date, this call from Laporta has not taken place. Now in Paris, the leader is Mbappé. »

To see now if this information is true and if Laporta tries to seize the opportunity of a great return from Messi. It’s hard to imagine the Catalan club, which is already juggling big financial problems, really digging into the opportunity to bring the PSG striker back.

💣📞 “MESSI LLAMÓ a XAVI para VOLVER al Barça y sigue esperando la llamada de Laporta” Lo está contando #INDA in #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/323XNDX0rm — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 4, 2022