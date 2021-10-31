Like Dirk – NBA Accurate Fan Wins $ 100,000 in Bitcoin

Former Dallas Mavericks fan Nowitzki raised $ 100,000 in Bitcoin (BTCHa won.

To get big bucks from Voyager Digital, a guy named Isaiah Stone first had to demonstrate his basketball throwing skills. There were free throws, from three points and from midfield with only one sinking attempt. This is incredible hand makeup Stone won the “biggest cash prize” ever awarded by the Dallas Mavericks.

#MFFLIsaiah Stone just won the biggest cash prize he’s ever won in a Dallas Mavericks pitch promo‼ ️ He came home with $ 100,000 in cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) thanks to our new partner, Embedded Tweet pic.twitter.com/ssW4Mz70sy – Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 29, 2021

Since Wednesday, Mavericks has partnered with Voyager Digital It has been receivedCreate points of contact between basketball fans and the cryptocurrency industry through various promotions.

As Cointelegraph reported, the trading platform is also getting naming rights for the Mavs Gaming Hub, where the Dallas Mavericks esports team competes. Club owner Mark Cuban suspended Works with Voyager as follows:

“Our partnership with Voyager allows Mavs and NBA fans to learn about Voyager and understand the advantages they have on the Voyager platform over traditional financial services.”

Additionally, NBA fans can use the customer loyalty program to purchase fan items in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (dog) to purchase and receive certain rewards for it.

On October 19, the large cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase once again signed a multi-year contract with the five NBAs. The trading platform is now a sponsor of the NBA Major League, the WNBA Women’s League, the NBA G League Promotional League, the NBA 2K League Esports League and the NBA.

Coinbase-Marketingchefin Kate Rouch dies to explain In this context, the cryptocurrency exchange wants to inspire NBA and WNBA fans and athletes through “interactive advertising campaigns”.