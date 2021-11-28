“Like Disneyland …”. Politically correct also ruins Notre Dame

It is impossible to forget the images of the fire that destroyed the city in April 2019 Notre Dame Cathedral, one of the religious symbols of Paris. A huge tragedy, which threatened to take away forever a monument known all over the world. The renovations began quickly and are now at a good point, but an alarm that cannot go unheard comes from the construction sites in Paris. “ It is like Disney entered Notre-Dame “Belgian architect and urban planner Maurice Culot told The Telegraph.

The cathedral’s restoration project is currently top secret but Culot explained that “ what they are proposing could never be done to Westminster Abbey or St Peter’s Basilica. It’s a kind of theme park, very childish and trivial, considering the size of the place “And Maurice Culot is not the only expert who raises the alarm about the future of Notre Dame in Paris, without however finding acceptance in those who have been entrusted with redesigning spaces and brightness inside the Gothic building, which could be lost due to always all its charm and uniqueness.

As the newspaper explains Free, a preview of what is happening inside the cathedral was offered by Father Drouin, who in a videoconference with some teachers of the Catholic schools in Paris presented an extract of the project. Among other things, for example, a “ catechumenal path “divided into 14 stages for as many thematic chapels, in which a particular focus will be placed on Africa and Asia, which will enjoy one of the most visible head chapel inside the cathedral. A sort of politically correct reinterpretation of Notre Dame, within which a chapel will also be dedicated to the ecological theme. Indeed, to put it in the words of the designers, to the “ reconciled creation “The goal of all this was explained by Father Drouin himself: to evangelize tourists of different faiths than the Catholic one.