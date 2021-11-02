Like having Jennifer Aniston’s hair thanks to her conditioner

Actress, producer and entrepreneur, known as Rachel di Friends and as one of the American entertainment heroines par excellence, Jennifer Aniston returns once again, with a novelty. For Winter 2022, the 52-year-old actress has introduced a new product to be included in the hair beauty routine. LolaVie, the haircare line created by Aniston, presented a no-rinse moisturizer, a hair conditioner that smoothes and acts on the frizz effect, guaranteeing a fluid and soft hair. The vegan conditioner is composed of a combination of superfruits and Rose of Jericho and comes in an elegant black and white package. A new product to be included in the hair beauty routine that gives a delicious scent and, thanks to the ingredients of natural origin and the advanced high-performance technology, creates a heat shield that protects the hair from breakage from the first applications.

Jennifer Aniston’s beauty line, which offers not only leave-in conditioner but also a polishing detangler, is best known for its attention to issues related to sustainability, cruelty-free and renewable resources. In fact, LolaVie produces items using renewable packaging and bamboo essence, which replaces water consumption. Furthermore, the cruelty-free brand avoids animal testing and works exclusively with companies that have the same “creed”. In addition to the first product there is the Glossier Detangler, multitasking and light in a spray formula that is sprayed on wet or damp hair. “I wanted our first two products to be multifunctional, like a Swiss Army knife,” Jennifer Aniston explained to US Bazaar, adding that “Our Perfecting Leave-In and Glossing Detangler are so much more than their names. They simplify my hair routine, as well as offer better manageability and reduce breakage from styling.” The two are in fact complementary, one to untangle and give a shiny effect and the other to provide an understanding nutrition and maintain the style.

