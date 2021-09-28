like having perfect skin at 50

How does Jennifer Aniston to keep one of the most beautiful women in the world but above all always radiant and fascinating? Simple, he follows a super scrupulous routine both as regards the skin, the body but above all his own very envied hair. In fact, 25 years ago the Rachel cut of Friends (whose reunion is about to air) was one of the most copied in the world and today, although she has evolved her style in a more updated and contemporary way, her blond point is always nothing short of perfect, created for her from her Stylist Chris McMillan that starting from its natural color has created ad hoc lightening, which camouflage regrowth and white hair.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But Jennifer’s real strong point is her face: at 52 years old is still shining and his very bright and lively look. As she explained herself, she takes care of the skin in a careful but not obsessive way: she has been the testimonial of the green brand for several years. Aveeno and uses her products daily, but not too many: she is an adept of skinimalism, that is the minimalism of skincare, made with the bare minimum. In short, less is more.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As extra treatments, Aniston prefers do-it-yourself ones with electric beauty tools, such as i cryo stick, steel spheres with handle that pass over the face awaken the skin thanks to the shock of the cold. Regularly using cold water for cleansing is an excellent way to keep it compact and toned because it stimulates microcirculation and therefore cell regeneration. When the actress gets up at dawn to do meditation and workouts, she not only awakens body and mind, but also the skin and the results are definitely positive.

But Jennifer also loves experimenting with particular devices such as the Gold sculpting bar, gold-plated T-shaped metal instrument that emits sonic vibrations that sculpt and deflate the strategic points of the face. Or it ZIIP beauty, also the one designed to reactivate the epidermis.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

To all this are added masks such as 111SKIN’s Anti-Blemish Bio Cellulose, which gives uniformity to the skin and deeply hydrates, and supplements. On the other hand, the actress has gone from being a consumer to creative director of Vital Proteins, to spread the word of collagen supplements, a real beauty secret.

A routine to copy

Jennifer Aniston’s skincare routine is absolutely to copy, as well as being easy to replicate at home: using natural products allows the face to receive only the pure active ingredients, making it more effective. In addition, using fewer creams, especially when the heat arrives, will help the pores to be less clogged and less visible. The ideal in this period is move towards vitamin C, super illuminating, perfect for obtaining a wonderful glowy effect.

An electronic tool is certainly very effective for performing a deep skin massage. But if we don’t have one at home, we can fall back on using our fingers, maybe applying the products following the lines of Langer. Or we can help us with the jade roller and gua sha: the cold effect of the stone and a slight pressure will surely be very appreciated by your skin, try it for yourself.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The best photos of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics READ NOW Loading... Advertisements The story of Lady D’s animalier costume READ NOW The best of Copenhagen Fashion Week READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io