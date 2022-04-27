like having six pack abs for the costume fitting

THE BASE

– First of all it must be said immediately that, in addition to constant and regular physical activity, it is good

pay attention to the diet

. A healthy and balanced diet is essential. Therefore, it is essential to rely on the advice of an expert nutritionist.

THERE FITNESS ROUTINE

– As regards, instead, the exercises to be performed in the gym, in the training schedules dedicated in particular to the abdominals there is never a lack – generally – of the

crunch

the

plank

and (for the more experienced) the

TRX

(Total Resistance Exercise). All of them affect the improvement of posture. The first, the crunch (also called curl-up), consists of bending the trunk. While carrying out, attention must be paid to

do not overload

the lumbar area, nor strain the cervical area. The exhalation coordinated with the movement should also be maintained. The plankinstead, it is an isometric exercise, because you have to

hold the position

for a set amount of time. Finally, the next step is the TRXduring which it is a more difficult line to maintain balance because it takes place in suspension, using a tool consisting of tie rods, cables, brackets and handles, so that you train

using your own body weight

. Finally, an important aspect to take into account: the abdominal muscles do not need to be trained every day. The advice is to carry out other activities that allow you to

burn fat

in general.

(In the main photo,

Chris Hemsworth

in Byron Bay (Australia) shows off his statuesque physique on a day between surf and beach)