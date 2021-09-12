Like her, none. That’s why we like Meryl Streep so much

In October 2016, on the occasion of the Rome Film Fest, the Italian public was in raptures for her. Between thunderous claps, approving comments and Ola, all those present chanted only one name, his. Meryl Streep’s.

Absolute protagonist of the Capitoline event and of every international film festival, Meryl is a formidable actress, who needs no introduction. She is a woman accomplished in her career but above all on a personal level. She is also a champion of gender equality, discreet and consistent. In conclusion, an extraordinary woman.

Could that be why we like Meryl Streep so much? Nominated twenty-one times for the Academy Award, with three statuettes brought home, the US star is considered the best actress of her generation, and it is no coincidence that any film she stars inevitably becomes a success. It is his credit for being able to give us emotions on the big screen and outside.

Meryl Streep, her story

Meryl Louise Streep was born on June 22, 1949 in New Jersey and grew up in Basking Ridge. In 1963, he and his family moved to Bernardsville where he began attending Bernards High School. In those years he became passionate about singing, but left it years later discovering a vocation for acting. Her university professor Clinton J. Atkinson, seeing her at work in a play at Vassar College stated: “I don’t think anyone taught Meryl to act. She taught it by herself ”.

From then on, Streep began working in the theater, but to pay for her studies she works at the same time as a waitress and typist. Her success, however, was not immediate and the young actress found many obstacles during her climb to success. As she told herself through a post on her Instagram profile, in 1975, on the occasion of an audition, she was rejected by Dino De Laurentiis for the film King Kong because considered “too bad”.

Despite the disappointment, the young Meryl, turned that refusal into a obstacle to overcome with strength and tenacity to pursue his dreams. And looking at it today, we can say that it has succeeded.

Such an opinion could have derailed my dream of becoming an actress, or forced me to roll up my sleeves and believe even more in myself. I took a deep breath and said, “I’m sorry you think I’m too bad for your film, but you’re just one opinion in a sea of ​​thousands of other opinions and I’m off to find another one.”

L’film debut came two years after the rejection, with the interpretation of a minor role in Fred Zinnemann’s Giulia. The following year, however, she is called to act alongside Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken in Michael Cimino’s The Hunter. From that moment on, everyone got to know Meryl Streep.

Career and private life

Parallel to her stellar career, which has earned her three Oscars, the actress has managed to affirm oneself also on a personal level while keeping this part of his life away from gossip and various intrusions.

In 1978 Meryl Streep married the sculptor Don Gummer, with whom she created a wonderful family. The two have four children, three of whom have decided to follow in their mother’s footsteps.

Despite being a full-fledged star, someone has renamed her a ‘anti-diva for her ability to separate work and private life and for having always remained humble, despite her talent and her worldwide fame. What has always struck us about her is the fact that before being an extraordinary actress, she is a down-to-earth and down-to-earth woman, and this is demonstrated by the fact that over the years she has always given value to your privacy, without unnecessary media exposure.

On the contrary, however, she exposed herself for herself and for other women when she knew that the female world needed a spokesperson. Over the years Meryl has made herself known for hers feminist battles, while remaining composed and discreet, fighting the gender pay gap and supporting, specifically, the wage disparity that also wanders between men and women in the film world.

Because we like it so much

At any festival, show or event, Meryl Streep is always highly acclaimed. The truth is, we can’t deny that the actress is a real pillar of the film industry. His interpretations are iconic and chameleonic. Even today he does not cease to surprise for his ability to interpret roles that are so different from each other, but always so intense.

From the glacial and sharp Miranda Priestly neither The devil wears Prada to Sophie in Sophie’s Choice of Alan J. Pakula, passing through Donna, a horribly out of tune singer, protagonist of the musical Oh Mama! It is clear that she has a great talent, but what allows her to always succeed is the passion and dedication that she engages in everything she does. He did everything, with everyone. And he always did it well.

Meryl Streep can also be very ironic. And yes, that’s also why we like it. After the diatribe with Donald Trump, which the actress faced with grace and elegance, she chose to disguise herself in the former president, without ever being offensive or vulgar.

The “non-feminist” who fights for other women

A separate discussion deserves his commitment to other women. In addition to advocating for equal pay in her professional sector, Streep has always supported the cause against violence against women. Not surprisingly, perhaps, she was entrusted with the role of the English activist Emmeline Pankhurst in the movie Suffragette.

In one of her latest speeches, on the occasion of the release of Sarah Gavron’s film, the American actress invited all women to keep fighting for their rights, because although the situation has changed and improved, the whole society still bears the stigma of an obsolete and stale cultural heritage that does not recognize a status of equality between men and women.

In an interview with Vanity Fair the actress said: “I hate that we women are forced to suffer the decisions of men. We are excluded from any debate. We try to emancipate ourselves, we are more numerous than men in the business and law faculties but then we make the decisions in this world? No!”.

Yet there is someone who criticized her, and is angry with her why it is defined “Not feminist”, but as she herself specified: “I would like to be judged by my actions and not by my words”, demonstrating once again its solidity and concreteness. And it is for this, and for all other reasons, that we like Meryl Streep so much.