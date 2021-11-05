Like in a horror film: he confesses to having raped 80 female corpses in the hospital, even a 9-year-old girl

In December, the arrest for the murder of two women, Wendy Knell of 25 and Caroline Pierce of 20, which took place 37 years ago. Now, the shocking discovery that for years, while working as an electrician in the mortuaries of Kent and Sussex Hospital first and Tunbridge Wells Hospital later, in Great Britain, sexually assaulted at least 80 female corpses. The youngest a nine-year-old girl, the oldest a hundred-year-old. David Fuller, 67, has admitted the accusations that have been made against him and now, as Sky News reports, he faces life imprisonment and spending the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Great Britain, 14 million images discovered

In his confession at Maidstone Crown Court, Fuller said he had filmed some of the assaults committed since 1989 with a small digital camera. In the electrician’s home, investigators discovered 1,300 videos and CDs, 34,000 photographs and hundreds of hard drives and floppies containing what they described as distressing images of sexual offenses. In all, there were 14 million images. According to investigators, the victims could be more than a hundred. Fuller had a key card with which he could enter all areas of the hospitals, including morgues. He was described in court as a “sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from violating their corpses.”

The police spent two million pounds

A police source said: “The scale and scope of his crime is likely to be unprecedented in this country.”

Police spent £ 2 million to deploy an army of 317 family liaison officers from 27 British forces to track down the relatives of the hospital victims and break the news.