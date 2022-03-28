Like Jada Pinkett-Smith, these celebrities also suffer from alopecia

Comedian Chris Rock made a joke at the Oscars about the alopecia suffered by Jada Pinkett-Smith, the wife of Will Smith and for which the actor reacted and slapped her.

Like Jada, famous as Keira Knightley, Tyra Banks, Kristin Davis, Viola Davis, among others, suffer from the same disease.

Alopecia is the partial or total loss of hair., explains the dermatologist María Altagracia Brea. There may be loss of hair on the face, chest and pubis.

Four years ago Jada confessed that she suffers from the autoimmune disorder of alopecia.

“One day I was in the shower and I suddenly realized that I had handfuls of hair on my hands. And I thought my God, I’m going bald,” Jada explained in 2018 on her “Red Table Talk” show, broadcast on Facebook.

Since then, the actress has spoken naturally about her baldness, until she became a benchmark for female alopecia.

The presenter touched on the subject again a few months ago through a video shared on her Instagram account.

Pinkett showed areas on the top of her head where he had no hair and confessed that it was not some kind of brain surgery, but alopecia:

“I’m going to shave my scalp off so no one thinks I’ve had brain surgery., or something like that. Now, at this point, I can only laugh, “the actress commented. And the disease reached a point where it was impossible to hide its effects.

That is why she decided to shave her head completely and explained through social networks that her husband and her two children, Jaden and Willow they encouraged her to do so: “it was time to let it go”. Her daughter also shaved.

Keira Knightley

British actress Keira Knightley assured in an interview with the British edition of ‘InStyle’ that, as a result of the dyes she had worn in her hair due to the requirements of the script, this began to fall uncontrollably and for this reason he decided to only accept roles in which he either wore wigs or did not have to do anything with his hair.

It wasn’t until she became pregnant with her daughter in 2015 that her hair grew thick again.

Tyra banks

Tyra Banks admitted to The Wall Street Journal that she suffered from temporary alopecia due to the extremely high levels of stress she suffered while writing and promoting her book, Modelland, 2011, international media report.

Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis, the unforgettable Charlotte from “Sex and the City” also suffers from alopecia.

Kristin had lush curly hair, which was a lot of work but loved the hairdressers of ‘Sex and the City’, they could do wonders with it.

Vanity indicates that, at the end of the series and after giving birth, Kristin was losing more and more hair until she felt that half of her hair was gone.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis’s alopecia began when she was 28 years old, due to stress.

In 2014, he explained to the magazine Vulture, that it was at that age when, one morning, he discovered a bald area on the top of his head, which later spread to the rest.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell explained to the Evening Standard newspaper how the exhaustive treatments she underwent for her hair for years to add extensions ended up taking their toll.

“I am more careful with my hair now, because I lost everything due to the extensions. I am more responsible and I do things differently”, said the famous model in 2017.