Like Jane Foster, Natalie Portman is a scientist in real life; she developed a theory for Harvard

If you thought that Natalie Portman did a great job as Dr Jane Foster in “Thor” Perhaps it is because it is not only a scientific behind the screen, but outside of it, since he studied psychology and two of the articles he wrote, co-authored by a prestigious doctor, were published in important scientific journals.

Although the actress is best known for her participation in blockbusters, she also has a remarkable academic resume, since she combined her first jobs as an actress with her studies, which focused on the scientific area.

At the end of the last century, in 1998, Natalie was finishing her high school studies, so she carried out an investigation, together with Dr. Jonathan Woodward, aimed at unraveling how organic and biodegradable waste could be reused to generate energy.

The study, named “A simple method to demonstrate the enzymatic production of hydrogen from sugar” participated in a call for “Discover Magazine”, a popular science magazine, which awarded the most innovative article with funding from the Christopher Columbus Fellowship Foundation.

The actress’s article was the winner, when it was published in the magazine, but that was not the only compensation that the still student received, since she was given 100 thousand dollars, under the name of Natalie Hershlag, her birth surname.



Natalie Portman in the 2000s. Photo: EL UNIVERSAL, file

Later, the actress continued to win other recognitions and not just school ones, because in 1999 she participated in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”, by giving life to Pamdé Amidala, and although with that tape Natalie unlocked another step in her career, he was also very clear that he wanted to finish his studies, so he preferred to stay home to study for a final exam than to attend the premiere of the George Lucas film.

Later, in the early 2000s, Portman began his studies in psychology at Harvard University, which he finished in 2003, thanks to work on memory with which he demonstrated a method to explain how the permanence of objects in the head affects the concentration of hemoglobin in the brain.

