Like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: all the ‘hot soups’ of the show

There are only them, for a few days, on the covers of the magazines they deal with Gossip: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together, 16 years after their separation. Let’s retrace the basic steps of theirs love story, before letting go of a rundown of the others, we will say with irony, heated soups of the entertainment world.

The two beautiful actors met, very young, in 2001, on the set of the film ‘Extreme Love – Tough Love’, directed by Martin Brest. In a short time, then as now, their relationship had a great media coverage, so much so that it was used by the production for the launch campaign of the film (which later turned out to be a real flop).

Everything seemed to be going well when, in the summer of 2003, he arrived for JLo the pharaonic marriage proposal: the solitaire rose of 6.10 carats, worth more than a million dollars, has remained in the annals. It was never understood, therefore, what, only a year later, in 2014, caused a break that broke the hearts of hundreds of tens of thousands of fans.

Loading... Advertisements

But let’s get to us, to our show business. The beautiful and very launched Serena Rossi he had a very similar dynamic story with his colleague Davide Davenuto. The two, in fact, separated and, after several back and forth over the years, are back together, crowning the dream of a son named Diego.

Similar fate also for Katia Follesa and Angelo Pisani. The laughing couple had reached the separation, but was able to find a new, stronger unity after a few years. A bit like they did Samantha De Grenet and Luca Barbato: separation in 2016 and new marriage in 2018.

Finally, to return to the international front, it is impossible not to mention Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, already close to the wedding in 2012, they broke up for the first time in 2013. Back together in 2018, they were finally married, and then divorced in 2020: not always, the heated soup, regains its original flavor.