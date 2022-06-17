Like Shakira, Talia Eisset shows off her attributes in a tiny chikini

The Mexican model, influencer and DJ, Talia Eissetraised the temperature among his admirers on Instagram by posing on his back in a couple of photographs where he showed off his enormous attributes and delicate tattoos to the maximum splendor, wearing a modern and striking two-piece swimsuit in gold.

posing’like Shakira‘ Wearing a fishnet pareo, the pretty former contestant of Acapulco Shore He knew how to pamper his followers on this social network, posing in a subtle and elegant way, but with a touch of mischief, raising the heartbeat of the gentlemen.

“Freedom allows you to leave fear behind and face your destiny,” Talia posted.

In the postcards, Talia appears standing and slightly leaning forward, highlighting her prominent curves and firm derriere, as well as sporting a spectacular tan.

Talia’s figure was ‘adorned’ with a small pool and the green foliage of the vegetation in the landscape of the location that the model chose for her small photoshoot.

In total there were two photographs that Talia posted on her main Instagram account, causing a tremendous uproar among her followers, who did not hesitate to leave daring comments for her Queen.

WHO IS TALIA EISSET?

Eisset also works as a DJ and alternates this activity with his career as a model, highlighting among his musical tastes the electronic genres.

At 27 years old, Talia continues to gain followers since her participation in the famous reality show, as she currently exceeds two million followers on her Instagram account, where she leaves some daring postcards, pampering her fans.

