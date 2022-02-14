More and more beautiful and sunny days are following one another. So we have an excellent opportunity to soak up the sun necessary for the production of vitamin D, which is so important to our body. In fact, it serves to fix calcium in the bones but also to a number of other functions. Think of the ability it would have to control inflammation and strengthen the immune system. However, all too often it happens that people sunbathe in the wrong way. This is perhaps the reason why around 70% of the population would be deficient in this precious vitamin. So, to absorb it well and stock it up even in winter, it would be important to know how to expose yourself.

How to expose yourself to the sun

Well, now that the sun is less strong, we can expose bare skin to sunlight. This, mind you, without the use of creams, glasses and protecting the eyes with a hat. But you have to do it for only 30 minutes in the early morning or late afternoon. Otherwise, you run the risk of burning yourself and damaging your skin, even though it is winter. Of course, the autumn and winter sun is less strong but no less harmful, given the presence of ultraviolet rays. Therefore, it is still necessary to avoid peak hours and, during the same, use sunscreens. Here’s how to sunbathe even in winter!

In other words, it is necessary to find the right balance in order to receive the good that the sun can give us. All this, by absorbing the precious vitamin D, which is also very important because it would counteract seasonal depression due to the lack of sunlight. In addition, it would also be an excellent remedy for burning fat. This is because sunlight, without filters, would improve metabolism and lower cholesterol levels.

Like sunbathing even in winter to fill up on vitamin D, which is essential for healthy bones and the immune system

Vitamin D, as indicated, would be crucial for bone health and the immune system. It contributes to the achievement and maintenance of adequate bone mass. Hence, it would be crucial to counteract rickets in children, as well as osteoporosis and fractures in adults. In addition, it plays a very important role in activating our immune defenses. This is because, in shortage, the T cells would not be able to react by fighting against infections and viruses that attack the body. For all these reasons, sunbathing in winter is a real cure-all. However, exposure must take place in an appropriate manner, to obtain all the benefits without side effects.

