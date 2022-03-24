Like the biggest movie in history almost wasn’t made. Triler and poster of ‘The Offer’

Paramount+ presents the official trailer for ‘The Offer’a miniseries from Paramount Television Studios that over 10 episodes, basically, will tell us the story of how it was made ‘The Godfather‘ from the point of view of Canadian producer Albert S. Ruddy.

Miles Teller (as the aforementioned Al Ruddy) leads a cast that also includes Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, and Colin Hanks. as Barry Lapidus.

The series is developed and written by Michael Tolkin, who is responsible for the stupendous ‘Escape at Dannemora’and Nikki Toscano (‘hunters’), who also serves as showrunner. In turn Tolkin, Toscano and Teller act as executive producers along with Leslie Grief (‘Hatfields & McCoys’) and Ruddy himself. For his part, Dexter Fletcher (‘Rocketman’) has directed several of its episodes, including the first and last.

‘The Offer’ narrates the turbulent production of this Hollywood classic from the point of view of Ruddy, a veteran producer still working on whose resume we find titles such as ‘The Cannonball Nuts’, ‘Megaforce’, ‘Prisoners of Heaven’, ‘Million dollar Baby’ or the recent ‘cry male‘.

The shooting of ‘The Godfather‘ was marked by the constant confrontation of the young Francis Ford Coppola with the producers of the film, something that incidentally led to Ruddy not being involved in the next two installments of the trilogy.

The first three episodes of ‘The Offer’ They will be released in the United States on April 28, with a new episode available each week until a total of ten are completed.

As far as Spain is concerned, it is highly likely that, just as it seems to happen with other series such as the long-awaited adaptation of ‘Halo’ or ‘Mayor of Kingstown’let’s see it through SkyShowtime, although we still don’t know when said streaming platform will be launched in our country.

Let us finally remember that ‘The Offer’ It is not the only project that we will see in the near future that deals with the gestation of the immortal classic of 1972, for many the best film in history. As announced at the time Oscar Isaac, Jake Gyllenhaal, Elisabeth Moss and Elle Fanning will be the protagonists of ‘Francis and The Godfather’film directed by Barry Levinson (‘Rainman’) in which they will play Francis Ford Coppola, Robert Evans, Eleanor Coppola and Ali MacGraw, respectively.

