‘Like, the MusicApp’: a romantic comedy to find love (own)

The tireless search for love is an inexhaustible source of inspiration. Books, songs, movies. Is there a better guilty pleasure what a good romantic comedy? Ask Julia Roberts or Jennifer Aniston.

We devour these audiovisual works without blinking, but deep down what we want is live our own love story. Before the advent of the internet, the only way to meet someone -or flirt- was going out to the street, going to the bars.

Now, on the other hand, dating applications allow us to search for our ‘better half’ through a screen and without leaving home. But there are still taboos around these platforms. Many are embarrassed to admit they have them, and many others lie in their profiles to please others.

With the aim of telling how technology influences our minds, our hearts and our lives, the director, actor and musician Esteban Ciudad wrote his own updated romantic comedy in micro-theater format. After its great success, he prepared the long version, which led five years later to Like: El MusicApp, which since last February has been performed every Thursday at the Alfil Theater in Madrid.

A apps dating ‘humanized’

‘MusicApp’ is a play on words between “musical” and “app”. Because if there is something new about this work, it is its format. In addition to the usual theater show, by the actors Pablo Puyol and Mara Jiménez, Like also has its own mobile dating app.

When purchasing your entrance you receive a QR code, with which you can register on the platform, indicating the day you are going to attend the function. And voila. The profiles of those people who are going to go to the theater on the same day as you will appear on your phone. The rest is easy: swipe right if you like it, swipe left if you don’t. what if you do match with someone?

“Can you give me a like to me, but we can’t interact until we get to the theater. If I see you, and I have ‘liked’ you, I have to get closer, ”explains Ciudad in an interview with Raise your Head. Ultimately, it is a way of “humanize” the dating appswhich is the central message of the work.





The director of ‘Like: El MusicApp’, Esteban Ciudad, and its star, Pablo Puyol, pose for Raise your Head. | Raise your head

Finding (own) love

The characters of Puyol and Jiménez –nicknamed “He” and “She”, respectively–, at first glance seem very different, but in reality “They are two people who try to be comfortable in the society we live in, but they can’t. Not with technology”says the director.

Pressured by their friends and family, both end up succumbing to the temptation of dating apps and recounting their cyber history through songs. About the lies of their profiles, the illusion of the first messages, or their progress towards other racy ones, until reaching the most awaited moment: meeting in person. And discover if everything lived is real.

“I feel that I am meeting more and more people but in reality I am more alone, more disconnected”pronounces the character of Puyol in one of the scenes.

Offstage, the actor is also very critical of social media. He even admits that if they weren’t indispensable to his work, he wouldn’t have them. In fact, his Twitter has been inactive since 2019. “I don’t like them. I don’t have that dependency, I can be without my mobile for a while”, she adds.

In addition, the Malaga avoid using filters in your publications and try to show your reality through the networks, but prefers to keep aspects of his private life away from the screens. Instead, her partner, Mara Jiménez – whom Puyol describes as someone with “a super beautiful energy” – has gained notoriety thanks to them.

In the virtual world, Jiménez has hundreds of thousands of followers and is Known as “Crookly”. The actress uses these platforms as a speaker to talk about eating disorders, fatphobia or mental health with a certain touch of humor and activism.

According to City, Like: the MusicApp is “a romantic comedy to find self-love.” Because on the tables of the Bishop you sing, you dance, you laugh and you cry. Yes. But, above all, she reflects on the need to love ourselves and overcome our insecurities without relying on technology.

“I think you have to tell these kinds of stories. We interact a lot through social networks and there 80% is a lie (…) but it is absurd that you lie, be yourself, no matter how you are”, concludes Puyol.