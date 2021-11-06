Like the US, China and Germany move to the port of Trieste

The diplomatic and service moves on Trieste. Nicola Biondo’s post from his blog

How much did the Alpa studio weigh politically during Giuseppe Conte’s season? There is a story, devoid of judicial implications, which deserves to be told. A story of parallel diplomacy in which the office where the ex-president has established himself professionally and the lawyer Luca Di Donna, now under investigation for criminal association aimed at trafficking in illicit influences, emerge.

The plot of this parallel diplomacy can be traced back to Trieste in the late spring of 2020 when the Anac – the anti-corruption authority – deposes the number one of the Julian port Zeno D’Agostino.

D’Agostino calls the Alpa studio to his defense. Legal and legitimate but very political move because, as is well known, calling Alpa meant calling the man who at that moment was whispering to the advocate of the People firmly in Palazzo Chigi and with an approval rating at the highest levels.

A move that triggers a diplomatic crisis that we are trying to tell here.

Officially D’Agostino had been found “guilty” of conflict of interest, hence the decision of Anac to remove him.

In reality, that stop is a piece of the long battle between Chinese expansionism and the West. And he tells of the pro-Chinese turn that the Conte governments have made in the three-year period ’18 -’20.

D’Agostino capable and respected manager, from left to right, was until his removal was the man of the iron agreement with the Beijing state giant CCCC for the creation of logistics / distribution platforms connected to the terminals. The port of Trieste would become the main hub of the Silk Road, the political-commercial weapon of Beijing’s expansionism. D’Agostino was the perfect interpreter of the new geo-political alliance that the Lega in Cinquestelle had put in place as soon as they arrived in the control room.

The agreement was of historic significance: Trieste would become the main gateway to the East in the heart of Europe, D’Agostino appeared to be the right man at the right time, Conte the man who had founded this Ost-politik 2.0 strong in the Vatican support, of his old friendship with Cardinal Achille Silvestrini and above all with his heir Cardinal Parolin: all eager to open up to China. The set of this vision was Villa Nazareth, a sort of Vatican college but in reality the real Vatican Farnesina.

Behind the agreement there were those who saw a transfer of sovereignty to a totalitarian regime, a precise choice of the yellow-green government.

Trieste officially became a national security problem. Not only for Italy but also for NATO and the USA.

The agreement with the Chinese had to be stopped. On Trieste, and in particular on the port, the attention of the intelligence had been very strong for some time. Equally well known was the growing annoyance of the Americans. However, no one would have expected that an anonymous complaint against D’Agostino would come to precipitate everything: hence the procedure and then the removal which took place in June 2020. So far the politics. But let’s get down to business.

The contacts between D’Agostino and the Alpa studio were dictated not only by a professional but eminently political choice.

Calling Alpa to the rescue meant revealing very strong governmental connections, going to the matrix of those who had decided the pro-Chinese turn. Not only that: in Trieste there are those who claim that the contact was mediated by Luca Di Donna. In fact, the lawyer will enter D’Agostino’s defense college who appealed to the TAR against the expulsion.

What made the Italian intelligence jump in the chair, but also that of the stars and stripes, were a series of photos. D’Agostino called a demonstration after the torpedoing in which hundreds of people participated, a scene in the “harbor front” style. Some flags of the People’s Republic appeared in the crowd. Trieste, one of the western bulwarks during and after the Cold War, was entering the Chinese orbit: this was the reading of Italian and American intelligence.

Beijing’s propaganda was unleashed: both diplomatically and in the media. This took place in the same months in which Palazzo Chigi entrusted the video surveillance of its perimeter and its entrances to a Chinese company and praised its aid, most of which (fans and masks) came from Beijing. All acts ended up in the dossiers of overseas intelligence and Copasir.

In the end, Zeno D’Agostino was reinstated at the port of Trieste, just a month after his departure: the Alpa and Di Donna studios won the battle at the Tar. But he pointed out that the conflict of interest was not a far-fetched thesis. In September 2020 the Chinese giant ended up on the US black list, the “Entity List”. It was a clear signal: Beijing must not enter Trieste. The Silk Road stopped.

The agreement with the Chinese was blocked and the Germans from Hhla arrived in their place in Trieste. Which, since last September, have had Cosco, a logistics giant made in China, as a minority shareholder. As some old Trieste sea wolves say, “these frankfurters really taste like soy”.

