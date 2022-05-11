Like this it could be the ‘exit operation’ of Barça this summer

FC Barcelona continues to work on the preparation of its squad for next season. The azulgrana team hopes to give the squad a ‘facelift’ in order to return to being competitive in all competitions and aspire to lift titles during the following year. The culés plan to undertake various incorporations that serve to reinforce the positions that Xavi Hernández considers weakened, but the economic situation of the entity forces it to make some sales in the first place and several are ‘indicated’.

Up to 9 players with a valid contract could leave Barcelona from July, as they are considered by Barça as opportunities to make ‘cash’. On the other hand, there are four soccer players who aim to leave as free agents or because their assignment in the institution expires, as is the case with Dani Alves, Ousmane Dembélé, Luuk de Jong and Adama Traoré. Of these, the only one with ‘real’ possibilities of continuing to be part of Hernández’s team is the ‘mosquito’, since the desire of both parties is to continue their relationship, although its renewal is currently at a ‘dead point’.

Also, players like Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Óscar Mingueza, Clément Lenglet and Braithwaite They would be the main Blaugrana assets that would change ‘airs’ during the next summer window. The goalkeeper, despite showing that he is a guaranteed replacement for Ter Stegen, would lose his place to the detriment of Iñaki Peña. Given the imminent arrival of Andreas Christensen, the center-backs would not have a place in the Terrassa squad and the Catalans hope to get rid of them. Same case of the striker, whose role has been almost ‘testimonial’ since Xavi’s arrival at the team.

On the other hand, if an offer arrives that meets the expectations of the Catalans, these could consider the transfer of Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay and Sergiño Dest. In the case of the Dutch, both count for the egarense and would enter his planning for the next campaign, but a good economic proposal would not be frowned upon at Can Barça. The same happens with Dest, who has earned the trust of his coach after his last performances and would continue to be a culé next year, although at Can Barça they could obtain an interesting transfer with him. Finally, Riqui Puig would also be ‘signed’ by the board and would go out on loanHowever, its sale would not be ruled out.

Those on loan would be ‘pieces’ of change

In the same way, from the Camp Nou offices they hope to finalize the definitive departure of the players on loan whose salaries are too high for the club’s coffers. In this stage, Coutinho and Griezmann they are the great ‘signaled’ by the azulgranas and could be sold in the summer, with Aston Villa and Atlético de Madrid confident of retaining them. Besides, Pjanic and Trincao would not be in the plans of the Barcelona fans either and they would look for a transfer in the transfer market. Finally, Collado and Iñaki Peña would return to the team in the preseason with the hope of finding a ‘hole’ in the squad.

The Untouchables’

Despite the large number of exits that would take place in the summer window, the azulgranas have put the label of ‘untouchables’ on the entity’s greatest ‘jewels’, as is the case with Pedri, Ferran, Araújo, Nico, Gavi, Ansu and Eric García. Likewise, the ‘sacred cows’ of the institution, made up of Busquets, Hammered, Ter Stegen and Jordi Alba neither will they set course for other ‘horizons’ due to their high salaries or being part of Xavi’s plans.