Like this it is the first offer of the Barça by Robert Lewandowski

As reported by the journalist Gerard Romero, Mateu Germany (sports director) has met with Pini Zahvi (representative) to communicate the first offer of the FC Barcelona to sign up Robert Lewandowski. A movement that has been cooking in recent months since the Pole made the decision to leave Bayern Munich in the summer.

The azulgrana team is urgently looking for a center forward due to the lack of a decisive player in the last stretch of the pitch. The main target was Erling Haaland, but his price made him an impossible player to sign and they have aimed everything at the Pole, who has also shown interest in playing in Spain.

The offer of the FC Barcelona by Robert Lewandowski

-30-35 million euros for Bayern Munich for the transfer. An acceptable figure if we take into account the player’s age and his contractual situation: Contract ends in the summer of 2023.

-Contract of duration 2+1. Two fixed seasons with one more optional, which would give the player the opportunity to play for three more years at the highest level.

Gerard Romero has not talked about salary, but he has clarified that the club has asked the footballer to try to force his departure from Bayern Munich, taking into account that the German team is not willing to sell him at this time. But, if they don’t do it in the next market, they would be forced to lose it for free in the summer of 2023. What will happen to the Pole in the summer? In a short time we will know…