Like this it was the applauded return of Rakitic to the Camp Nou

Ivan Rakitic returned to what was his home for 6 years. The Croatian returned to the Camp Nou for the third time since he wore the Sevilla shirt, but this time with a very special ingredient: the public. The midfielder had not been able to meet again with the fans of FC Barcelona due to the pandemic, and the culés fans took advantage of the occasion to receive him with a warm applause he barely stepped on the grass of the Catalan fiefdom.

The former Barcelona player was a pillar in the midfield of Luis Enrique’s teams and, later, Ernesto Valverde. The footballer won everything possible wearing the Barça shirt, with which he played 310 games and managed to lift 13 trophies. The most important was the Champions won in 2015 against Juventus, in which the Croatian was one of the protagonists by scoring a goal in that final at the Berlin Olympic Stadium.

Going out onto the pitch with his teammates to follow the pre-match warm-up routines, the Croatian received the appreciation and respect of the public. The Catalan fans gave him a resounding ovation when he touched the pitch at the Camp Nou, and later, when he was named by the stadium’s public address system when they cited the line-up of those led by Julen Lopetegui. At the end of the match, the player was left in his underwear after giving his clothes to the stands.

But the welcome has not stopped there. His former classmates gave him an affectionate greeting. The ‘sacred cows’, Jordi Alba, Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets, with whom the Balkan had a great relationship, they approached to ‘give’ him a hug and chat with the player. Ivan was key in the team’s locker room during their last moment of glory. Despite this, the decay of the locker room under the orders of Valverde and Setién, charged the footballer as a ‘victim’, who had to head back to Seville.

Xavi’s replacement

Ironically, the midfielder arrived at the Blaugrana entity to replace Xavi Hernández in midfield. The now culé coach and the sevillista player they coincided in the changing room of the culés during the last season of the one from Terrassa in Can Barça. After his move to Qatar, it was Rakitic who took control of the Barcelona midfield and became a fundamental figure in the team during the following campaigns.