‘Like Water for Chocolate’ will now be made into a series; HBO Max is already recording it in Mexico

streaming platform HBO Max begins production on its new original series, “Like Water for Chocolate”which will be based on Laura Esquivel’s breakthrough 1989 novel, which has been translated into more than 30 languages ​​and previously adapted into one of the most acclaimed Latin American films worldwide.

“We are very proud to announce the start of production on Como Agua Para Chocolate, a project that brings together all the elements that we love as content creators,” said Mariano Cesar, Head of General Entertainment Content at Warner Bros. We want in a story.” Search in Latin America and American Hispanics.

The series is executive produced by the famous Mexican actress Salma Hayekas well as José Tamez, Siobhan Flynn, Sharon Levy, Lisa Fahrenholt, Flavio Morales, Alejandro Rincón, Jerry Rodriguez, Clara Machado, Manuel Vargas and Mariano César, all of whom are prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

This adaptation of Laura Esquivel’s novel promises to take audiences on an exciting journey back in time to the Mexican Revolution, where the main characters, Tita de la Garza and Pedro Muzquiz, While exploring the magical world of cooking, they fight against deeply rooted family customs that do not allow them to be together.

There is already production in Mexico, Directed by two renowned fiction directors, Julián de Tavira and Ana Lorena Pérez Ríos, and will feature an ensemble cast including Ariel Award winners Irene Azuela, Azul Guita, Ari Brickman, Ana Valeria Becerril, Andrea Chaparro, Andres… Baida, Angeles Cruz and Louis David Horn.

What’s like water for chocolate?

At the center of the story is the forbidden love between Tita and Pedro. Social barriers and family traditions keep them apart, which adds an extra layer of drama and passion to the plot. The intensity of their love will take your breath away.

The kitchen is the main setting of the story and becomes a powerful metaphor for the characters’ emotions. Every dish prepared by Tita is full of symbolism And they produce emotional reactions in those who try them. Through food, the author explores themes of love, desire, and liberation.