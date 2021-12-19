LIKELY FORMATIONS – Serie A, the last LIVE on the 18th round: Spalletti with Lozano

Below are the probable formations of the 18th round of Serie A collected by TMW reporters:

LAZIO-GENOA 3-1: the match report

Scorers: 36 ‘Pedro, 75’ Acerbi, 81 ‘Zaccagni, 86’ Melegoni.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj (63 ‘Radu), Luiz Felipe (84’ Patric), Acerbi, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi (74 ‘Leiva), Basic (63’ Luis Alberto); Felipe Anderson (84 ‘Muriqi), Pedro, Zaccagni.

Available: Reina, Adamonis, Patric, Radu, Leiva, Akpa-Akpro, Romero, Moro, Anderson, Lazzari, Luis Alberto, Muriqi.

GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Vanheusden (46 ′ Biraschi), Vasquez, Criscito; Ghiglione (60 ‘Sabelli), Sturaro (46’ Hernani), Badelj, Portanova (83 ‘Melegoni), Cambiaso; Pandev (60 ‘Ekuban), Right.

Available: Semper, Andrenacci, Sabelli, Masiello, Bani, Biraschi, Melegoni, Hernani, Toure, Galdames, Ekuban, Kallon.

——————–

SALERNITANA-INTER 0-5 – The match report:

Scorers: 11 ‘Perisic, 33’ Dumfries, 52 ‘Sanchez, 77’ Lautaro Martinez, 87 ‘Gagliardini.

SALERNITANA (3-5-2): Fiorillo; Gyomber (80 ‘Zortea), Bogdan, Gagliolo; Delli Carri, Kastanos (61 ′ Schiavone), Obi, Coulibaly, Ranieri (71 ′ Jaroszynski); Ribery (71 ′ Gondo), Simy (61 ′ Djuric).

Available: Belec, Guerrieri, Jaroszynski, Zortea, Kechrida, Schiavone, Di Tacchio, Djuric, Gondo.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni (56 ‘Dimarco); Dumfries, Barella (56 ‘Vidal), Brozovic (71’ Gagliardini), Calhanolgu, Perisic (78 ‘Kolarov); Dzeko, Sanchez (56 ‘Lautaro Martinez).

Available: Radu, Cordaz, Kolarov, Ranocchia, Dimarco, Skriniar, Zanotti, Gagliardini, Vecino, Sensi, Vidal, Lautaro Martinez, Satriano.

——————–

ATALANTA-ROME 1-4 – The match report

Scorers: 1 ‘pt Abraham (R), 27’ pt Zaniolo (R), 46 ‘pt aut. Cristante (R), 27 ‘st Smalling (R), 37’ st Abraham (R)

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti (34 ‘pt Muriel); Hateboer (35 ‘st Zappacosta), De Roon, Freuler, Pezzella (34’ st Maehle); Pasalic (19 ‘st Miranchuk); Ilicic (46 ‘pt Malinovskyi), Zapata. Available: Rossi, Sportiello, Koopmeiners, Demiral, Pessina, Lovato, Piccoli. Coach: Gasperini

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Mkhitaryan (44 ‘st Calafiori), Cristante, Veretout (47’ st Kumbulla), Viña; Zaniolo (25 ‘st Shomurodov), Abraham. Available: Boer, Fuzato, Villar, Pérez, Mayoral, Diawara, Bove, Darboe, Zalewski. Coach: Mourinho

——————–

BOLOGNA 0-2 JUVENTUS – THE SCORE

(Scorers: 6 ‘pt Morata (J), 24’ st Cuadrado (J))

BOLOGNA (3-4-1-2): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; De Silvestri (1 'st Olsen), Svanberg (35' st Vignato), Dominguez, Hickey (41 'st Viola); Soriano (41 'st Santander); Barrow (35 'st Sansone), Arnautovic. Available: Bardi, Binks, Bonifazi, Orsolini, Sansone, Mbaye, Van Hoojdonk, Dijks. Coach: Mihajlovic

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Pellegrini (17 'st Alex Sandro); McKennie (26 'st Bentancur), Arthur (17' st Locatelli), Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Morata (40 'st Kaio Jorge), Kean (26' st Kulusevski). Available: Perin, Pinsoglio, De Sciglio, Rugani, De Winte, Soulé. Coach: Allegri

——————–

CAGLIARI-UDINESE 0-4 – THE SCORE

(Scorers: 4 ′ Makengo, 44 ​​′ Deulofeu, 49 ′ Molina, 69 ′ Deulofeu)

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno; Ceppitelli (70 'Zappa), Godin, Carboni (45' Caceres); Bellanova, Nandez (45 'Keita Balde), Marin, Grassi, Dalbert (45' Lykogiannis); Joao Pedro, Pavoletti (70 'Deiola). Available: Aresti, Radunovic, Altare, Faragò, Obert, Oliva, Pereiro. Coach: Mazzarri

UDINESE (3-5-2): Silvestri; Becao, Nuytinck, Samir; Molina (80 ′ Zeegleaar), Arslan (75 ′ Jajalo), Walace, Makengo, Udogie (80 ′ Soppy); Deulofeu (75 ′ Pussetto), Beto (86 ′ Samardzic). Available: Padelli, Carnelos, Perez, Nestorovski, Forestieri, De Maio. Coach: Cioffi

——————–

FIORENTINA-SASSUOLO 2-2 – The scoreboard

(32 ‘Scamacca, 37’ Frattesi, 6 ‘st Vlahovic, 17’ st Torreira)

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura (35 ‘st Amrabat), Torreira, Maleh (1’ st Duncan); Callejon (1 ‘st Saponara – 35’ st Terzic), Vlahovic (43 ‘st Igor), Gonzalez. Available: Rosati, Castrovilli, Venuti, Benassi, Sottil, Nastasic, Kokorin. Coach: Italian.

SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Frattesi (33 ‘st Harroui), Maxime Lopez (33’ st Muldur); Berardi, Raspadori (21 ‘st Boga), Traorè (12’ st Henrique); Scamacca (21 ‘st Defrel). Available: Satalino, Pegolo, Goldaniga, Magnanelli, Rogerio, Peluso. Coach: Dionisi.

——————–

SPEZIA-EMPOLI 1-1 – The match report

(50 ‘aut. Marchizza, 72’ aut. Nikolaou)

SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Major, Kiwior, Bastoni (72 ‘Kovalenko), Reca; Nzola (82 ‘Colley), Manaj (72’ Agudelo). Available: Zoet, Zovko, Hristov, Ferrer, Antiste, Sher, Nguiamba, Strelec, Bertola. Coach: Thiago Motta

EMPOLI (4-3-2-1): Vicar; Stojanovic, Tonelli, Romagnoli, Marchizza (63 ′ Parisi); Bandinelli (63 ‘Bajrami), Ricci, Henderson; Zurkowski, Di Francesco (63 ‘Cutrone); Pinamonti. Available: Ujkani, Stulac, Romagnoli, Mancuso, Fazzini, La Mantia, Fiamozzi, Asllani, Viti. Coach: Andreazzoli.

——————–

SAMPDORIA-VENICE 1-1 – THE SCORE

(Scorers: 1 ‘Gabbiadini (S), 41’ st Henry (V))

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski (15 'st Dragusin), Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Ekdal (40 'st Askildsen), Silva, Thorsby; Caputo (30 'st Quagliarella), Gabbiadini (15' st Verre). Coach: D'Aversa

VENICE (4-3-3): Romero; Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Ebuehi; Ampadu (13 'st Vacca), Busio (25' st Crnigoj), Tessman (13 'st Henry); Kiyine, Aramu (32 'st Forte), Johnsen (24' st Sigurdsson). Coach: Zanetti

——————–

TURIN 1-0 HELLAS VERONA – THE SCORE

(Scorers: 26 ‘Pobega (T))

TURIN (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji (10 'st Zima), Bremer, Rodriguez (34' st Buongiorno); Singo (34 'st Aina), Lukic, Pobega 7 (34' st Mandragora), Vojvoda; Praet (17 'st Brekalo), Pjaca; Sanabria. Coach: Juric

HELLAS VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Casale, Magnani, Ceccherini; Faraoni, Veloso (27 'st Bessa), Ilic (41' st Hongla), Lazovic; Lasagna (29 'Sutalo, 41' st Cancellieri), Caprari (29 'Tameze); Simeone. Coach: Tudor

——————–

MILAN-NAPLES – The official formations

MILAN (4-2-3-1): (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Ballo-Touré; Tonali, Kessie; Messias, Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic. Coach: Stefano Pioli.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Malcuit, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo; Anguissa, Demme; Lozano, Zielinski, Elmas; Petagna. Coach: Luciano Spalletti.

