LIKELY FORMATIONS – Serie A, the last LIVE on the 21st round: Allegri confirms Chiesa

probable formations

We return to play, at least for most of the Serie A teams: if three matches are already practically certain to be postponed, there is hope that the remaining seven will be played, unless there are further surprises. Below are the probable formations of the 21st round of Serie A collected by TMW reporters, which will be played all over on Sunday 9 January:

Article being updated!

EMPOLI-SASSUOLO – Sunday 9 January, 2.30 pm, Castellani stadium

EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Viti, Marchizza; Zurkowski, Ricci, Henderson; Bajrami; Cutrone, Pinamonti.

Coach: Andreazzoli.

SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Advice; Toljan, Ayhan, Ferrari, Rogerio; Harroui, Maxime Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Muldur; Defrel.

Coach: Dionisi.

————————————————– –

VENICE-MILAN – Sunday 9 January, 12.30 pm, Penzo stadium

VENICE (4-3-1-2): Lezzerini; Mazzocchi, Svoboda, Ceccaroni, Haps; Cuisance, Busio, Ampadu; Aramu; Okereke, Henry.

Coach: Zanetti

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Bakayoko (Krunic); Messias (Saelemaekers), Brahim Diaz, Leao (Saelemaekers); Ibrahimovic (Giroud).

Coach: Pioli.

————————————————– –

CAGLIARI-BOLOGNA – Sunday 9 January, 2.30 pm, Unipol Domus

The match will not be held: Bologna quarantined by the local health authorities.

————————————————– –

TURIN-FIORENTINA – Sunday 9 January, 2.30 pm, Grande Torino stadium

(Turin currently in quarantine, the race is subject to a possible postponement)

TURIN (3-4-2-1): V. Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Praet, Brekalo; Sanabria.

Coach: Ivan Juric

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Castrovilli (Duncan); Ikoné, Vlahovic, Gonzalez.

Coach: Italian

————————————————– –

NAPLES-SAMPDORIA – Sunday 9 January, 4.30 pm, Maradona stadium

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens.

Coach: Domenichini.

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Dragusin, Ferrari, Chabot, Murru; Bereszynski, Ekdal, Thorsby, Askildsen; Quagliarella, Gabbiadini.

Coach: D’Aversa.

————————————————– –

UDINESE-ATALANTA – Sunday 9 January, 4.30 pm, Dacia Arena

The match will not be played: Udinese placed in quarantine by the local health authorities.

————————————————– –

GENOA-SPEZIA – Sunday 9 January, 6.30 pm, Ferraris stadium

GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Vanheusden, Bani, Vasquez; Hefti, Sturaro, Badelj, Portanova, Cambiaso; Right, Ekuban.

Coach: Shevchenko.

SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Maggiore, Bourabia, Bastoni, Reca; Green, Antiste / Strelec.

Coach: Thiago Motta.

————————————————– –

ROME-JUVENTUS – Sunday 9 January, 6.30 pm, Olympic stadium

ROME (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Ibanez, Smalling, Kumbulla, Vina; Veretout, Pellegrini; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy; Abraham.

Coach: Mourinho.

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Church, Locatelli, Bentancur, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Morata.

Coach: Allegri.

————————————————– –

HELLAS VERONA-SALERNITANA – Sunday 9 January, 8.45 pm, Bentegodi stadium

HELLAS VERONA (3-4-1-2): Pandur; Casale, Gunter, Ceccherini; Depaoli, Ilic, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak; Simeone, Caprari.

Coach: Tudor.

SALERNITANA (4-3-1-2): Fiorillo, Veseli, Gyomber, Bogdan, Ranieri; M.Coulibaly, Di Tacchio, Obi; Kastanos; Djuric, Bonazzoli.

Coach: Colantuono.

————————————————– –

INTER-LAZIO – Sunday 9 January, 8.45 pm, Meazza stadium

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Sanchez.

Coach: Inzaghi.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Basic (Luis Alberto); Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Coach: Sarri.