LIKELY FORMATIONS – Serie A, the last LIVE on the 21st round: Allegri confirms Chiesa
probable formations
We return to play, at least for most of the Serie A teams: if three matches are already practically certain to be postponed, there is hope that the remaining seven will be played, unless there are further surprises. Below are the probable formations of the 21st round of Serie A collected by TMW reporters, which will be played all over on Sunday 9 January:
Article being updated!
EMPOLI-SASSUOLO – Sunday 9 January, 2.30 pm, Castellani stadium
EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Viti, Marchizza; Zurkowski, Ricci, Henderson; Bajrami; Cutrone, Pinamonti.
Coach: Andreazzoli.
SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Advice; Toljan, Ayhan, Ferrari, Rogerio; Harroui, Maxime Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Muldur; Defrel.
Coach: Dionisi.
————————————————– –
VENICE-MILAN – Sunday 9 January, 12.30 pm, Penzo stadium
VENICE (4-3-1-2): Lezzerini; Mazzocchi, Svoboda, Ceccaroni, Haps; Cuisance, Busio, Ampadu; Aramu; Okereke, Henry.
Coach: Zanetti
MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Bakayoko (Krunic); Messias (Saelemaekers), Brahim Diaz, Leao (Saelemaekers); Ibrahimovic (Giroud).
Coach: Pioli.
————————————————– –
CAGLIARI-BOLOGNA – Sunday 9 January, 2.30 pm, Unipol Domus
The match will not be held: Bologna quarantined by the local health authorities.
————————————————– –
TURIN-FIORENTINA – Sunday 9 January, 2.30 pm, Grande Torino stadium
(Turin currently in quarantine, the race is subject to a possible postponement)
TURIN (3-4-2-1): V. Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Praet, Brekalo; Sanabria.
Coach: Ivan Juric
FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Castrovilli (Duncan); Ikoné, Vlahovic, Gonzalez.
Coach: Italian
————————————————– –
NAPLES-SAMPDORIA – Sunday 9 January, 4.30 pm, Maradona stadium
NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens.
Coach: Domenichini.
SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Dragusin, Ferrari, Chabot, Murru; Bereszynski, Ekdal, Thorsby, Askildsen; Quagliarella, Gabbiadini.
Coach: D’Aversa.
————————————————– –
UDINESE-ATALANTA – Sunday 9 January, 4.30 pm, Dacia Arena
The match will not be played: Udinese placed in quarantine by the local health authorities.
————————————————– –
GENOA-SPEZIA – Sunday 9 January, 6.30 pm, Ferraris stadium
GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Vanheusden, Bani, Vasquez; Hefti, Sturaro, Badelj, Portanova, Cambiaso; Right, Ekuban.
Coach: Shevchenko.
SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Maggiore, Bourabia, Bastoni, Reca; Green, Antiste / Strelec.
Coach: Thiago Motta.
————————————————– –
ROME-JUVENTUS – Sunday 9 January, 6.30 pm, Olympic stadium
ROME (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Ibanez, Smalling, Kumbulla, Vina; Veretout, Pellegrini; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy; Abraham.
Coach: Mourinho.
JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Church, Locatelli, Bentancur, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Morata.
Coach: Allegri.
————————————————– –
HELLAS VERONA-SALERNITANA – Sunday 9 January, 8.45 pm, Bentegodi stadium
HELLAS VERONA (3-4-1-2): Pandur; Casale, Gunter, Ceccherini; Depaoli, Ilic, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak; Simeone, Caprari.
Coach: Tudor.
SALERNITANA (4-3-1-2): Fiorillo, Veseli, Gyomber, Bogdan, Ranieri; M.Coulibaly, Di Tacchio, Obi; Kastanos; Djuric, Bonazzoli.
Coach: Colantuono.
————————————————– –
INTER-LAZIO – Sunday 9 January, 8.45 pm, Meazza stadium
INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Sanchez.
Coach: Inzaghi.
LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Basic (Luis Alberto); Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni.
Coach: Sarri.