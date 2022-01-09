LIKELY FORMATIONS – Serie A, the last LIVE on the 21st round: Allegri with Chiesa, Dybala and Kean

probable formations

We return to play, at least for most of the Serie A teams: if three matches are already practically certain to be postponed, there is hope that the remaining seven will be played, unless there are further surprises. Below are the probable formations of the 21st round of Serie A collected by TMW reporters, which will be played all over on Sunday 9 January:

VENICE-MILAN 0-3 – The match report

Scorers: 2 ‘Ibrahimovic, 3’ st and 14 ‘st rig. Theo Hernandez

VENICE (4-3-1-2): Romero, Mazzocchi, Svoboda, Ceccaroni, Haps, Cuisance (15 ‘st Kiyine), Busio (34’ st Fiordilino), Ampadu, Aramu (15 ‘st Johnsen), Okereke (43’ st Bjarkason), Henry (15 ‘st Crnigoj). Available: Lezzerini, Molinaro, Forte, Sigurdsson, Modolo, Schnegg, Peretz. Coach: Zanetti Here are the Venice report cards

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan, Florenzi (43 ‘st Stanga), Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Tonali, Bakayoko, Saelemaekers (1’ st Messias), Diaz (28 ‘st Maldini), Leao (17’ st Rebic), Ibrahimovic (28 ‘st Giroud). Available: Mirante, Nava, Conti, Krunic. Coach: Pioli Here are the AC Milan report cards

EMPOLI-SASSUOLO – The official formations

EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Stojanović, Ismajli, Viti, Marchizza; Henderson, Stulac, Zurkowski; Bajrami; Di Francesco, Pinamonti.

Coach: Andreazzoli.

SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Harroui, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Kyriakopoulos; Defrel.

Coach: Dionisi.

NAPLES-SAMPDORIA – Sunday 9 January, 4.30 pm, Maradona stadium

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Elmas, Insigne; Mertens.

Coach: Domenichini.

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Dragusin, Ferrari, Chabot, Murru (Augello); Thorsby, Ekdal, Rincon, Askildsen; Quagliarella, Gabbiadini.

Coach: D’Aversa.

UDINESE-ATALANTA – Sunday 9 January, 4.30 pm, Dacia Arena

UDINESE (3-5-2): Silvestri; De Maio, Becao, Nuytinck; Molina, Arslan, Walace, Jajalo, Pussetto; Samardzic, Deulofeu.

Coach: Cioffi.

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Palomino; Maehle, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Pezzella; Pessina; Malinovskyi, Muriel.

Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini.

GENOA-SPEZIA – Sunday 9 January, 6.30 pm, Ferraris stadium

GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Vanheusden, Bani, Vasquez; Hefti, Sturaro, Badelj, Portanova, Cambiaso; Right, Ekuban.

Coach: Shevchenko.

SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Maggiore, Bourabia, Bastoni, Reca; Green, Antiste / Strelec.

Coach: Alexandre Hugeux (Thiago Motta suspended).

ROME-JUVENTUS – Sunday 9 January, 6.30 pm, Olympic stadium

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Ibanez, Smalling, Kumbulla; Maitland-Niles, Pellegrini, Cristante, Veretout, Vina; Mkhitaryan, Abraham.

Coach: Mourinho.

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Rugani, De Sciglio; McKennie, Locatelli, Bentancur, Chiesa; Dybala, Kean.

Coach: Landucci (Allegri suspended).

HELLAS VERONA-SALERNITANA – Sunday 9 January, 8.45 pm, Bentegodi stadium

HELLAS VERONA (3-4-1-2): Pandur; Casale, Gunter, Ceccherini; Depaoli, Ilic, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak; Simeone, Caprari.

Coach: Tudor.

SALERNITANA (4-3-1-2): Fiorillo, Veseli, Gagliolo, Bogdan, Ranieri; M.Coulibaly, Di Tacchio, Obi; Kastanos; Djuric, Bonazzoli.

Coach: Colantuono.

INTER-LAZIO – Sunday 9 January, 8.45 pm, Meazza stadium

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Sanchez.

Coach: Inzaghi.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Radu, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Basic (Luis Alberto); Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Coach: Sarri.

TURIN-FIORENTINA – Monday 10 January, 5.00 pm, Grande Torino stadium

TURIN (3-4-2-1): Berisha; Djidji, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Praet, Brekalo; Sanabria.

Coach: Ivan Juric

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan; Callejon, Vlahovic, Gonzalez.

Coach: Italian

CAGLIARI-BOLOGNA – Tuesday 11 January, 8.45 pm, Unipol Domus

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno; Altar, Lovato, Carboni; Bellanova, Deiola, Grassi, Marin, Lykogiannis; Pavoletti, Joao Pedro.

Coach: Walter Mazzarri.

BOLOGNA (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Bonifazi, Soumaoro, Theate; Skov Olsen, Soriano, Svanberg, Dijks; Orsolini, Samson; Arnautovic.

Coach: Sinisa Mihajlovic

