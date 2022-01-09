LIKELY FORMATIONS – Serie A, the last LIVE on the 21st round: Allegri with Chiesa, Dybala and Kean
probable formations
We return to play, at least for most of the Serie A teams: if three matches are already practically certain to be postponed, there is hope that the remaining seven will be played, unless there are further surprises. Below are the probable formations of the 21st round of Serie A collected by TMW reporters, which will be played all over on Sunday 9 January:
VENICE-MILAN 0-3 – The match report
Scorers: 2 ‘Ibrahimovic, 3’ st and 14 ‘st rig. Theo Hernandez
VENICE (4-3-1-2): Romero, Mazzocchi, Svoboda, Ceccaroni, Haps, Cuisance (15 ‘st Kiyine), Busio (34’ st Fiordilino), Ampadu, Aramu (15 ‘st Johnsen), Okereke (43’ st Bjarkason), Henry (15 ‘st Crnigoj). Available: Lezzerini, Molinaro, Forte, Sigurdsson, Modolo, Schnegg, Peretz. Coach: Zanetti Here are the Venice report cards
MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan, Florenzi (43 ‘st Stanga), Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Tonali, Bakayoko, Saelemaekers (1’ st Messias), Diaz (28 ‘st Maldini), Leao (17’ st Rebic), Ibrahimovic (28 ‘st Giroud). Available: Mirante, Nava, Conti, Krunic. Coach: Pioli Here are the AC Milan report cards
EMPOLI-SASSUOLO – The official formations
EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Stojanović, Ismajli, Viti, Marchizza; Henderson, Stulac, Zurkowski; Bajrami; Di Francesco, Pinamonti.
Coach: Andreazzoli.
SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Harroui, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Kyriakopoulos; Defrel.
Coach: Dionisi.
NAPLES-SAMPDORIA – Sunday 9 January, 4.30 pm, Maradona stadium
NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Elmas, Insigne; Mertens.
Coach: Domenichini.
SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Dragusin, Ferrari, Chabot, Murru (Augello); Thorsby, Ekdal, Rincon, Askildsen; Quagliarella, Gabbiadini.
Coach: D’Aversa.
UDINESE-ATALANTA – Sunday 9 January, 4.30 pm, Dacia Arena
UDINESE (3-5-2): Silvestri; De Maio, Becao, Nuytinck; Molina, Arslan, Walace, Jajalo, Pussetto; Samardzic, Deulofeu.
Coach: Cioffi.
ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Palomino; Maehle, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Pezzella; Pessina; Malinovskyi, Muriel.
Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini.
GENOA-SPEZIA – Sunday 9 January, 6.30 pm, Ferraris stadium
GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Vanheusden, Bani, Vasquez; Hefti, Sturaro, Badelj, Portanova, Cambiaso; Right, Ekuban.
Coach: Shevchenko.
SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Maggiore, Bourabia, Bastoni, Reca; Green, Antiste / Strelec.
Coach: Alexandre Hugeux (Thiago Motta suspended).
ROME-JUVENTUS – Sunday 9 January, 6.30 pm, Olympic stadium
ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Ibanez, Smalling, Kumbulla; Maitland-Niles, Pellegrini, Cristante, Veretout, Vina; Mkhitaryan, Abraham.
Coach: Mourinho.
JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Rugani, De Sciglio; McKennie, Locatelli, Bentancur, Chiesa; Dybala, Kean.
Coach: Landucci (Allegri suspended).
HELLAS VERONA-SALERNITANA – Sunday 9 January, 8.45 pm, Bentegodi stadium
HELLAS VERONA (3-4-1-2): Pandur; Casale, Gunter, Ceccherini; Depaoli, Ilic, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak; Simeone, Caprari.
Coach: Tudor.
SALERNITANA (4-3-1-2): Fiorillo, Veseli, Gagliolo, Bogdan, Ranieri; M.Coulibaly, Di Tacchio, Obi; Kastanos; Djuric, Bonazzoli.
Coach: Colantuono.
INTER-LAZIO – Sunday 9 January, 8.45 pm, Meazza stadium
INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Sanchez.
Coach: Inzaghi.
LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Radu, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Basic (Luis Alberto); Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni.
Coach: Sarri.
TURIN-FIORENTINA – Monday 10 January, 5.00 pm, Grande Torino stadium
TURIN (3-4-2-1): Berisha; Djidji, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Praet, Brekalo; Sanabria.
Coach: Ivan Juric
FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan; Callejon, Vlahovic, Gonzalez.
Coach: Italian
CAGLIARI-BOLOGNA – Tuesday 11 January, 8.45 pm, Unipol Domus
CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno; Altar, Lovato, Carboni; Bellanova, Deiola, Grassi, Marin, Lykogiannis; Pavoletti, Joao Pedro.
Coach: Walter Mazzarri.
BOLOGNA (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Bonifazi, Soumaoro, Theate; Skov Olsen, Soriano, Svanberg, Dijks; Orsolini, Samson; Arnautovic.
Coach: Sinisa Mihajlovic
