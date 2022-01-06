LIKELY FORMATIONS – The last LIVE on the 20th round: four out of 10 matches were not played
Omicron is rampant in the world, in Italy and consequently also in Serie A: these days the most pressing news comes from medical bulletins rather than from sports centers or from the market, so the 20th round of the top Italian football championship will inevitably be conditioned by many absences that the teams will suffer from. Below are the probable formations of the 20th round of Serie A collected by TMW envoys:
BOLOGNA-INTER – Thursday 6 January, 12.30, Dall’Ara stadium
The match will not be held: Bologna quarantined by the local health authorities.
SAMPDORIA-CAGLIARI 1-2 – The scoreboard
Scorers: 18 ‘Gabbiadini (S), 10’ st Deiola (C), 26 ‘st Pavoletti (C)
SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Ferrari (27 ‘st Ciervo), Yoshida (6’ st Dragusin), Chabot, Murru; Bereszynski, Ekdal (36 ‘st Yepes), Thorsby, Candreva; Gabbiadini (27 ‘st Quagliarella), Caputo (36’ st Torregrossa). Coach: D’Aversa. Here the report cards of Sampdoria
CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno; Altar, Lovato, Carboni; Bellanova, Deiola (30 ‘st Faragò), Marin, Grassi, Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti (36 ‘st Pereiro). Coach: Mazzarri. here the latest decisions of the ASL Here the report cards of Cagliari
LAZIO-EMPOLI 3-3 – The match report
Scorers: 6 ‘Barami (E), 8’ Zurkowski (E), 14 ‘Immobile (L), 66’ Milinkovic-Savic (L), 75 ‘Di Francesco (E), 93’ Milinkovic-Savic (L)
LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj (43 ‘st Lazzari), Luiz Felipe, Acerbi (25’ pt Patric), Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi (14 ‘st Leiva), Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro (14 ‘st Zaccagni).
Coach: Sarri. The report cards of Lazio
EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Stojanovic, Ismajli, Luperto, Parisi (33 ‘pt Marchizza); Zurkowski (1 ‘st Bandinelli), Ricci (28’ st Viti), Henderson; Bajrami (17 ‘st Stulac); Di Francesco, La Mantia (28 ‘st Pinamonti).
Coach: Andreazzoli. The Empoli report cards
SPEZIA-HELLAS VERONA 1-2 – The scoreboard
Scorers: 59 ‘and 70’ Caprari (H), 85 ‘Erlic (S)
SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolau, Reca (26 ‘st Antiste); Kiwior; Strelec (6 ‘st Verde), Maggiore, Bastoni, Gyasi; Agudelo.
Coach: Motta. The report cards of La Spezia
HELLAS VERONA (3-4-1-2): Pandur; Ceccherini, Günter, Casale; Tameze (37 ‘st Depaoli), Ilic, Veloso, Lazovic; Lasagna (26 ‘st Barak), Caprari; Simeone (26 ‘st Kalinic).
Coach: Tudor. The report cards of Hellas Verona
ATALANTA-TORINO – Thursday 6 January, 4.30 pm, Gewiss Stadium
The race will not be held: Turin placed in quarantine by the local health authorities.
SASSUOLO-GENOA 1-1 – The match report
Scorers: 7 ‘Right (G), 55’ Berardi (S)
SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Harroui, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Kyriakopoulos (39 ‘st Muldur); Defrel (43 ‘st Samele). Available: Satalino, Pegolo, Ayhan, Mata, Aucelli, Kumi, Ruan.
Coach: Dionisi. The Sassuolo report cards
GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Vanheusden, Bani, Vazquez; Hefti (19 ‘st Fares), Hernani (19’ st Melegoni), Badelj, Portanova (39 ‘st Cassata), Cambiaso; Ekuban (39 ‘st Caicedo), Destro (30’ st Pandev). Available: Semper, Andrenacci, Masiello, Biraschi, Ghiglione, Ostigard, Toure.
Coach: Shevchenko. The Sassuolo report cards
AC MILAN 3-1 ROME – The match report
(6 ‘Giroud, 16’ Messias, 40 ‘Abraham, 81’ Leao)
MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi (33 ‘st Conti), Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic (19 ‘st Bakayoko); Messias, Brahim Diaz (43 ‘st Maldini), Saelemaekers (19’ st Leao); Giroud (32 ‘st Ibrahimovic). Trainer: Pegs. Click here for the AC Milan report cards
ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio, Ibanez, Smalling, Mancini, Karsdorp, Pellegrini (26 ‘st Cristante), Veretout (26’ st Felix), Mkhitaryan, Vina (26 ‘st El Shaarawy), Zaniolo (40’ st Carles Perez), Abraham (31 ‘st Shomurodov). Trainer: Mourinho. Click here for the Roma report cards.
SALERNITANA-VENICE – Thursday 6 January, 6.30 pm, Arechi stadium
The race will not be held: Salernitana quarantined by the local health authorities.
FIORENTINA-UDINESE – Thursday 6 January, 8.45 pm, Franchi stadium
The match will not be played: Udinese quarantined by the local health authorities.
JUVENTUS 1-1 NAPLES – The match report
(23 ‘Mertens, 54’ Church)
JUVENTUS (4-3-3) – Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro (from 75 ‘De Sciglio); McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot (from 66 ‘Bentancur); Chiesa (from 81 ‘Kulusevski), Morata (from 76’ Kean), Bernardeschi (from 66 ‘Dybala). Available: Perin, Senko, Arthur. Coach: Massimiliano Allegri
Click here for the Juventus report cards
NAPLES (4-2-3-1) – Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka (from 90 ‘Zanoli); Politano (from 77 ‘Elmas), Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens (from 89 ‘Petagna). Available: Marfella, Idasiak, Costanzo. Coach: Luciano Spalletti
Click here for the Napoli report cards
