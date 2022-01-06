LIKELY FORMATIONS – The last LIVE on the 20th round: four out of 10 matches were not played

probable formations

Omicron is rampant in the world, in Italy and consequently also in Serie A: these days the most pressing news comes from medical bulletins rather than from sports centers or from the market, so the 20th round of the top Italian football championship will inevitably be conditioned by many absences that the teams will suffer from. Below are the probable formations of the 20th round of Serie A collected by TMW envoys:

BOLOGNA-INTER – Thursday 6 January, 12.30, Dall’Ara stadium

The match will not be held: Bologna quarantined by the local health authorities.

SAMPDORIA-CAGLIARI 1-2 – The scoreboard

Scorers: 18 ‘Gabbiadini (S), 10’ st Deiola (C), 26 ‘st Pavoletti (C)

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Ferrari (27 ‘st Ciervo), Yoshida (6’ st Dragusin), Chabot, Murru; Bereszynski, Ekdal (36 ‘st Yepes), Thorsby, Candreva; Gabbiadini (27 ‘st Quagliarella), Caputo (36’ st Torregrossa). Coach: D’Aversa. Here the report cards of Sampdoria

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno; Altar, Lovato, Carboni; Bellanova, Deiola (30 ‘st Faragò), Marin, Grassi, Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti (36 ‘st Pereiro). Coach: Mazzarri. here the latest decisions of the ASL Here the report cards of Cagliari

LAZIO-EMPOLI 3-3 – The match report

Scorers: 6 ‘Barami (E), 8’ Zurkowski (E), 14 ‘Immobile (L), 66’ Milinkovic-Savic (L), 75 ‘Di Francesco (E), 93’ Milinkovic-Savic (L)

LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj (43 ‘st Lazzari), Luiz Felipe, Acerbi (25’ pt Patric), Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi (14 ‘st Leiva), Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro (14 ‘st Zaccagni).

Coach: Sarri. The report cards of Lazio

EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Stojanovic, Ismajli, Luperto, Parisi (33 ‘pt Marchizza); Zurkowski (1 ‘st Bandinelli), Ricci (28’ st Viti), Henderson; Bajrami (17 ‘st Stulac); Di Francesco, La Mantia (28 ‘st Pinamonti).

Coach: Andreazzoli. The Empoli report cards

SPEZIA-HELLAS VERONA 1-2 – The scoreboard

Scorers: 59 ‘and 70’ Caprari (H), 85 ‘Erlic (S)

SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolau, Reca (26 ‘st Antiste); Kiwior; Strelec (6 ‘st Verde), Maggiore, Bastoni, Gyasi; Agudelo.

Coach: Motta. The report cards of La Spezia

HELLAS VERONA (3-4-1-2): Pandur; Ceccherini, Günter, Casale; Tameze (37 ‘st Depaoli), Ilic, Veloso, Lazovic; Lasagna (26 ‘st Barak), Caprari; Simeone (26 ‘st Kalinic).

Coach: Tudor. The report cards of Hellas Verona

ATALANTA-TORINO – Thursday 6 January, 4.30 pm, Gewiss Stadium

The race will not be held: Turin placed in quarantine by the local health authorities.

SASSUOLO-GENOA 1-1 – The match report

Scorers: 7 ‘Right (G), 55’ Berardi (S)

SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Harroui, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Kyriakopoulos (39 ‘st Muldur); Defrel (43 ‘st Samele). Available: Satalino, Pegolo, Ayhan, Mata, Aucelli, Kumi, Ruan.

Coach: Dionisi. The Sassuolo report cards

GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Vanheusden, Bani, Vazquez; Hefti (19 ‘st Fares), Hernani (19’ st Melegoni), Badelj, Portanova (39 ‘st Cassata), Cambiaso; Ekuban (39 ‘st Caicedo), Destro (30’ st Pandev). Available: Semper, Andrenacci, Masiello, Biraschi, Ghiglione, Ostigard, Toure.

Coach: Shevchenko. The Sassuolo report cards

AC MILAN 3-1 ROME – The match report

(6 ‘Giroud, 16’ Messias, 40 ‘Abraham, 81’ Leao)

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi (33 ‘st Conti), Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic (19 ‘st Bakayoko); Messias, Brahim Diaz (43 ‘st Maldini), Saelemaekers (19’ st Leao); Giroud (32 ‘st Ibrahimovic). Trainer: Pegs. Click here for the AC Milan report cards

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio, Ibanez, Smalling, Mancini, Karsdorp, Pellegrini (26 ‘st Cristante), Veretout (26’ st Felix), Mkhitaryan, Vina (26 ‘st El Shaarawy), Zaniolo (40’ st Carles Perez), Abraham (31 ‘st Shomurodov). Trainer: Mourinho. Click here for the Roma report cards.

SALERNITANA-VENICE – Thursday 6 January, 6.30 pm, Arechi stadium

The race will not be held: Salernitana quarantined by the local health authorities.

FIORENTINA-UDINESE – Thursday 6 January, 8.45 pm, Franchi stadium

The match will not be played: Udinese quarantined by the local health authorities.

JUVENTUS 1-1 NAPLES – The match report

(23 ‘Mertens, 54’ Church)

JUVENTUS (4-3-3) – Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro (from 75 ‘De Sciglio); McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot (from 66 ‘Bentancur); Chiesa (from 81 ‘Kulusevski), Morata (from 76’ Kean), Bernardeschi (from 66 ‘Dybala). Available: Perin, Senko, Arthur. Coach: Massimiliano Allegri

Click here for the Juventus report cards

NAPLES (4-2-3-1) – Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka (from 90 ‘Zanoli); Politano (from 77 ‘Elmas), Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens (from 89 ‘Petagna). Available: Marfella, Idasiak, Costanzo. Coach: Luciano Spalletti

Click here for the Napoli report cards

