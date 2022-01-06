Sports

LIKELY FORMATIONS – The last LIVE on the 20th round: four out of 10 matches were not played

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 20 4 minutes read

probable formations

Omicron is rampant in the world, in Italy and consequently also in Serie A: these days the most pressing news comes from medical bulletins rather than from sports centers or from the market, so the 20th round of the top Italian football championship will inevitably be conditioned by many absences that the teams will suffer from. Below are the probable formations of the 20th round of Serie A collected by TMW envoys:

Article being updated!

BOLOGNA-INTER – Thursday 6 January, 12.30, Dall’Ara stadium

The match will not be held: Bologna quarantined by the local health authorities.

———————————————

SAMPDORIA-CAGLIARI 1-2 – The scoreboard
Scorers: 18 ‘Gabbiadini (S), 10’ st Deiola (C), 26 ‘st Pavoletti (C)

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Ferrari (27 ‘st Ciervo), Yoshida (6’ st Dragusin), Chabot, Murru; Bereszynski, Ekdal (36 ‘st Yepes), Thorsby, Candreva; Gabbiadini (27 ‘st Quagliarella), Caputo (36’ st Torregrossa). Coach: D’Aversa. Here the report cards of Sampdoria

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno; Altar, Lovato, Carboni; Bellanova, Deiola (30 ‘st Faragò), Marin, Grassi, Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti (36 ‘st Pereiro). Coach: Mazzarri. here the latest decisions of the ASL Here the report cards of Cagliari

Click here to reread the live text of Sampdoria-Cagliari by TMW

———————————————

LAZIO-EMPOLI 3-3 – The match report
Scorers: 6 ‘Barami (E), 8’ Zurkowski (E), 14 ‘Immobile (L), 66’ Milinkovic-Savic (L), 75 ‘Di Francesco (E), 93’ Milinkovic-Savic (L)

LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj (43 ‘st Lazzari), Luiz Felipe, Acerbi (25’ pt Patric), Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi (14 ‘st Leiva), Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro (14 ‘st Zaccagni).
Coach: Sarri. The report cards of Lazio

EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Stojanovic, Ismajli, Luperto, Parisi (33 ‘pt Marchizza); Zurkowski (1 ‘st Bandinelli), Ricci (28’ st Viti), Henderson; Bajrami (17 ‘st Stulac); Di Francesco, La Mantia (28 ‘st Pinamonti).
Coach: Andreazzoli. The Empoli report cards

Click here to reread the live text of Lazio-Empoli by TMW

———————————————

SPEZIA-HELLAS VERONA 1-2 – The scoreboard
Scorers: 59 ‘and 70’ Caprari (H), 85 ‘Erlic (S)

SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolau, Reca (26 ‘st Antiste); Kiwior; Strelec (6 ‘st Verde), Maggiore, Bastoni, Gyasi; Agudelo.
Coach: Motta. The report cards of La Spezia

HELLAS VERONA (3-4-1-2): Pandur; Ceccherini, Günter, Casale; Tameze (37 ‘st Depaoli), Ilic, Veloso, Lazovic; Lasagna (26 ‘st Barak), Caprari; Simeone (26 ‘st Kalinic).
Coach: Tudor. The report cards of Hellas Verona

Click here to reread the live text of Spezia-Hellas Verona by TMW

———————————————

ATALANTA-TORINO – Thursday 6 January, 4.30 pm, Gewiss Stadium

The race will not be held: Turin placed in quarantine by the local health authorities.

———————————————

SASSUOLO-GENOA 1-1 – The match report
Scorers: 7 ‘Right (G), 55’ Berardi (S)

SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Harroui, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Kyriakopoulos (39 ‘st Muldur); Defrel (43 ‘st Samele). Available: Satalino, Pegolo, Ayhan, Mata, Aucelli, Kumi, Ruan.
Coach: Dionisi. The Sassuolo report cards

GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Vanheusden, Bani, Vazquez; Hefti (19 ‘st Fares), Hernani (19’ st Melegoni), Badelj, Portanova (39 ‘st Cassata), Cambiaso; Ekuban (39 ‘st Caicedo), Destro (30’ st Pandev). Available: Semper, Andrenacci, Masiello, Biraschi, Ghiglione, Ostigard, Toure.
Coach: Shevchenko. The Sassuolo report cards

Click here to reread the live text of Sassuolo-Genoa by TMW

———————————————

AC MILAN 3-1 ROME – The match report
(6 ‘Giroud, 16’ Messias, 40 ‘Abraham, 81’ Leao)

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi (33 ‘st Conti), Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic (19 ‘st Bakayoko); Messias, Brahim Diaz (43 ‘st Maldini), Saelemaekers (19’ st Leao); Giroud (32 ‘st Ibrahimovic). Trainer: Pegs. Click here for the AC Milan report cards

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio, Ibanez, Smalling, Mancini, Karsdorp, Pellegrini (26 ‘st Cristante), Veretout (26’ st Felix), Mkhitaryan, Vina (26 ‘st El Shaarawy), Zaniolo (40’ st Carles Perez), Abraham (31 ‘st Shomurodov). Trainer: Mourinho. Click here for the Roma report cards.

Click here to reread the direct text of TMW of Milan-Rome

———————————————

SALERNITANA-VENICE – Thursday 6 January, 6.30 pm, Arechi stadium

The race will not be held: Salernitana quarantined by the local health authorities.

———————————————

FIORENTINA-UDINESE – Thursday 6 January, 8.45 pm, Franchi stadium

The match will not be played: Udinese quarantined by the local health authorities.

———————————————

JUVENTUS 1-1 NAPLES – The match report
(23 ‘Mertens, 54’ Church)

JUVENTUS (4-3-3) – Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro (from 75 ‘De Sciglio); McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot (from 66 ‘Bentancur); Chiesa (from 81 ‘Kulusevski), Morata (from 76’ Kean), Bernardeschi (from 66 ‘Dybala). Available: Perin, Senko, Arthur. Coach: Massimiliano Allegri
Click here for the Juventus report cards

NAPLES (4-2-3-1) – Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka (from 90 ‘Zanoli); Politano (from 77 ‘Elmas), Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens (from 89 ‘Petagna). Available: Marfella, Idasiak, Costanzo. Coach: Luciano Spalletti
Click here for the Napoli report cards

Click here to reread the direct text of TMW of Juventus-Napoli

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 20 4 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Alex Schwazer confesses: “I was a junkie, I used to go to Turkey for doping” | News

November 16, 2021

LIVE Biathlon, Oestersund 2021 Relay LIVE: dominate Norway! France and Russia on the podium. Italy, too many mistakes: eighth – OA Sport

December 4, 2021

Dani Alves returns to Barcelona: now it’s official

November 13, 2021

Inter-Napoli, yesterday Inzaghi tried Lautaro-Correa: “But there is this feeling”

November 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button