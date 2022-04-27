Lil Baby co-signs a fan’s awesome rendition of his ‘Wans & Needs’ verse

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Lil Baby has fans everywhere who admire everything about him. They love his music to the point that some know most of his lyrics, like one fan who recently went viral for an impressive rendition of his fiery verse on Drake’s “Wants and Needs.”

Footage of the performance began circulating online, showing a bridesmaid and a bride showing up at a wedding reception. Lil Baby’s verse to “Wants and Needs” plays in the background and the bridesmaid gets all the attention as she begins to rap the lyrics verbatim. At one point, the bridesmaid is so locked in that the bride lets her take the limelight.

Lil Baby saw the video himself and was impressed with the bridesmaid’s rendition of his classic verse. To show his support, the Atlanta rapper reposted the footage to his Instagram Story with a caption that read “Hello.”

Lil Baby can expect even more people to rap his verses when he goes on tour with Chris Brown this summer. The 32-year-old singer announced the tour with Baby via Instagram along with the dates for the hit North American trek, presented by Rolling Loud.

related news

Chris Brown and Lil Baby Join Forces for One Of Them Ones Summer Tour

April 26, 2022

The One of Them Ones Tour kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 15. After that, Chris Brown and Lil Baby will make stops in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Las Vegas on August 27.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

