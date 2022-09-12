Lil Baby + Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard” Goes Diamond On Its 4th Anniversary

Little baby and Gunna have achieved a status that many artists can never see. The song that had 2018 in a chokehold, “Drip Too Hard,” achieved diamond status.

Amid the current disarray in hip-hop, Lil Baby and Gunna scored positive news.

The Atlanta rappers have now been awarded “diamond certification” by the RIAA on their undeniable success “Drip Too Hard”.

Becoming platinum is already a huge achievement in the music industry. The diamond is rare to see. as “Drip Too Hard” becomes the 86th song in music history to achieve this status.

The hit sold over 10 million units and officially went ten times multi-platinum.

The song was originally released on September 12, 2018 and today marks its fourth anniversary.

Gunna celebrated the happy news on social media despite being incarcerated for RICO.

Young Thug was recently sued for an innocent social media message he sent to Olympian Micheal Phelps while behind bars.

It’s no wonder Little baby recently declared his “GOAT” status on the cover of his planned album.

From quitting his long-awaited documentary that took social media by storm to ending a tour with the R&B star Chris Brown and meeting state officials for campaigns, there’s nothing baby can’t do.

He took to social media to drop the visuals and release date for his upcoming album. The Scrapbook It is only me is due out on October 14.