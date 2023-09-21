By Emily Zhang

(Columbia Records/IMDb)

When musicians release documentaries, we’re often faced with familiar ups and downs like the struggle for fame, invasions of privacy, or the challenges of breaking through in the entertainment industry. However, lil nas Directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zack Manuel, it takes a refreshingly unique approach.

Known for his eccentric and unconventional style that some consider satanic, Lil Nas After making a splash on social media, Monteiro Lamar Hill, better known by his stage name Lil Nas X, has opened up to the world in his new documentary. Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero Which premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The rapper rose to stardom after the release of his song in 2018 Old Town Road. It later reached 15 times platinum worldwide, and won at the Billboard Music and Grammy Awards. Lil Nas The documentary focuses on their first tour—Long Live Montero, which spanned North America and Europe in 2022.

The film’s TIFF premiere was delayed due to a bomb threat, but despite this, fans still showed up in their best attire, wearing shiny cowboy hats and denim chaps, AP News reports. The audience couldn’t stop smiling and cheering loudly throughout the movie after seeing the celebrity’s victory.

The film captures the essence of their energetic concert performance and shows extremely happy fans dancing to hit songs like industry baby And Montero (call me by your name), In the documentary, viewers follow the rapper from backstage to the dance studio and even to his bedroom – as the Atlanta native attempts to define himself as an artist and prove that he Not a one hit wonder. The audience is given the chance to follow along as Lil Nas

Having attended their concert in Toronto during their tour, I can say that it was a joy to see the research and work behind their show. Throughout the 95-minute documentary, we see the rapper and his dance crew tirelessly practicing choreography before the tour, which shows their dedication. From choreography to set design, Lil Nas He does not shy away from theatrics, he gives his all on stage.

This witty and light-hearted documentary did not fail to capture his bubbly and charismatic personality. That being said, the film also showed the real side of being an artist on tour.

stressed and tired, lil nas

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero A beautiful documentary showcasing the raw and vulnerable side of the artist away from the glamor of Hollywood red carpets and glamorous award shows. The rapper talks about the beginnings of his career and what he hopes to bring to his community.

When asked about his upcoming plans during a question-and-answer session after the film’s screening, he proudly replied, “I want to drop this good, warm music first and then I want to get back out there (on tour). Am.”

Lil Nas This will also change the way you think Old Town Road Next time you hear it.

4/5 stars

