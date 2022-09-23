Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Maya Hawke… The playlist of the week

What are the best songs, clips and albums of the week? Number unveils its weekly playlist, from an electronic tube with addictive Caribbean accents by Jamie xx to the haunting sound adventure of actress Maya Hawke.

1.” Moss” (2022) by Maya Hawke American Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawkeis not only a rising actress increasingly in demand (Stranger Things, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, If you avenge me) but also a talented and inhabited folk-country-rock singer. The 24-year-old artist unveils this Friday, September 23 his second album, Moss, with vulnerable, whispered spoken-word lyrics and melancholic melodies. She even evokes her status as “daughter of”, not always easy to defend, in texts as authentic as they are cathartic. Moss (2022) by Maya Hawke, available on all platforms.

2.” Tomorrow 2″ (2022) by GloRilla & Cardi B In just a few tracks and clips (daringly replete with outdoor twerking sessions), American rapper from Memphis GloRilla has become one of the figures to follow in American hip-hop, imposing a presence and a banter that evoke stars of the genre like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. It is precisely with the latter that she collaborates on her new title, unveiled this week, titled Tomorrow 2, proofreading of his tube Tomorrow, released last July. In the eventful clip of the incendiary rap piece, the two artists find themselves in a frenzied party, surrounded by girls with looks as sparkling as the flows of the two Americans. Tomorrow 2 (2022) by GloRilla & Cardi B, available on all platforms.

3.” Star Walkin’ (World League of Legends Anthem)” (2022) by Lil Nas X Flamboyant American singer-songwriter and rapper Lil Nas X is not only the new beauty muse of Yves Saint Laurent (for the United States) but also the president of the next video game championship League of Legends which will take place from September 29, 2022 in Mexico City. A role that the 23-year-old star takes very seriously since Lil Nas X is coming out this week an addictive single, star walking‘, in association with Californian video game publisher and developer Riot Games. Subtitled League of Legends Worlds Anthemthe song follows in the footsteps of The Weeknd, musically, and should be one of the great hits of this season. Star Walkin’ (World League of Legends Anthem) (2022) by Lil Nas X, available on all platforms.

4. “Kill Dem” (2022) by Jamie xx After the dazzling soul-house anthem Let’s Do It Again (2022), the prodigy producer and DJ of the English group The xx, Jamie xx, unveils a new electronic tube with Caribbean accents. Inspired by the unique energy of London’s Notting Hill Carnival, her single titled Kill Dem throws us directly onto the dance floor and makes us want the British artist to release a solo album very soon in line with this great success. Kill Dem (2022) by Jamie xx, available on all platforms.

