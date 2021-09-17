Lil Nas X gave birth to her debut album “Montero”

After months of teasing, trolling and self-promotion, Lil Nas X has finally released her debut album Montero. The 15-track project is a fusion of very different genres. One of the aspects that made it Old Town Road one of his most successful singles.

There are also a number of truly stellar guests on the album: Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Elton John and Jack Harlow, who we met in the latest single that anticipated Lil Nas X’s album, Industry Baby.

From Montero (Call Me By Your Name), released in March, up to the aforementioned Industry Baby, Lil Nas X promoted her highly anticipated debut album through viral videos, fake pregnancy announcements and funny billboards. All to make sure fans were tuned into his project.

After announcing the release in August, Lil Nas X shared his thoughts on making the debut album, saying the process opened him up to some new insights: “Creating this album was therapy for me,” he wrote. the rapper in a statement. “I have learned to let go of trying to control people’s perceptions of who I am, what I can do and where I will be. I realized that the only opinion about me that really matters is my own“.

The 22-year-old rapper recently turned him on MTV Video Music Awards, where he performed a rather spicy performance on the notes of Industry Baby. Furthermore, took home the video of the year award for Montero (Call Me By Your Name). In accepting the award, the singer said: “Thank you to the gay community!”