Lil Nas X would like Rihanna and Bad Bunny in the remix of “Montero”

The American artist born in 1999 Lil Nas X did the names of Rihanna And Bad Bunny when asked who he would like to have on an official remix of his latest hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name), arrived at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In an interview with Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, the rapper said it was his “desire” to do a remix with the two international superstars. Despite the invitation to Billy Ray Cyrus for the remix of Old Town Road – which remains the song from n. 1 longer than the Hot 100 with a record of 19 weeks – had it succeeded, Lil Nas X is trying to “not bring bad luck” by tagging artists on Twitter with his request.

Rihanna’s approval

Montero has already received RiRi’s stamp of approval before it was officially released on March 26. On July 29, 2020, Lil Nas X shared a video snippet of an exchange with now beauty mogul Rihanna in support of her Fenty Skin line.

“I heard a clip of your new song the other day,” he told the hitmaker last summer Old Town Road. «Very strong… I don’t mean just that… it’s really strong, I’m too glad you broke through right from the start. Now the stakes are up, like “what’s the next move?”. Dude, you’re rockin ‘. I am happy for you”.

A new remix for Lil Nas X?

Lil Nas X recently cheered haters into believing he was “squeezing the song”, joking that he had become the type “who remixed a song for 10 months”. The reference is to the numerous remixes of Old Town Road, which involved Cyrus, RM from BTS, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey and Diplo. At the 2020 Grammy Awards, the 22-year-old artist recruited all the artists mentioned (except Thugger and six other BTS members) for a star-studded performance of her hit. It may be time to ride the success of the new song with a top-notch remix, until he gets tired.