Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road Music Video Hits One Billion Views

The official music video for the song Old Town Road by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus just passed the billion views milestone on YouTube! Posted on July 19, 2019, this clip will have taken a little over three years to reach this symbolic figure.

Inspired by video games Red Dead Redemption 2the original version of the song Old Town Road was released in December 2018, as the first single from Lil Nas X. However, it was not until the duet version with Billy Ray Cyrus in early 2019 thatOld Town Road climbed to the top of the charts around the world.

A few months after its launch, this hit had already shattered a record by remaining 19e weeks (including 17 consecutive) at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing One Sweet Day by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men (1996) and Despacito by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber (2017) who each had 16 weeks at the top of the prestigious ranking.

Thanks to Old Town Roadboth Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus (Miley Cyrus’ father) had earned their first career No. 1s.

Across all categories, the most viewed music video on YouTube still remains Baby Shark Dance from Pinkfong with over 11 billion views since 2016, followed by Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee which has accumulated nearly 8 billion views since January 2017.