Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg will collaborate with Tiffany Haddish for his musical career

Tiffany Haddish collaborated with Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg on a new song before launching into music. The actress had discussed her musical career with TMZ during an interview published on Monday.

Besides working with Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish says she would “love” to collaborate with Beyonce.

In addition to collaborating with wayne and Snoop, Haddish talked about the possibility of a collaboration with Beyoncebut played the card of discretion.

” We’ll see what God has in store for us she remarked when asked if she had worked with the singer. ” That would be amazing, wouldn’t it? »

Then she admitted that while she would “love” to do a song with Beyonce, she didn’t ” view only in the evening “.

Haddish says his plan is to make music so he can incorporate it into his movies. Indeed, she has appeared in many popular comedies, including Girl Trip, night-school and, more recently, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Furthermore, she explained: My goal is to make music and put it in my movies and TV shows… if I put my music in, I’m in it… but I heard yesterday that if I get the music on the air – the put it up for sale – so when I put it on my show, they have to pay me $35,000 or something. Guess I’ll drop that shit today! »

Also, in a recent appearance in The Kelly Clarkson Show, Haddish revealed that she knew Snoop before she started doing standup comedy. In 2012, she performed for Snoop Dogg’s Bad Girls of Comedy.