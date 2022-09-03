Lil Wayne Once Refused To Touch Nicki Minaj In ‘High School’ Music Video

Rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Wayne were once known to be very close friends and collaborators. So much so that some have speculated whether or not the two were an item.

However, despite their bond, the hip-hop superstar couldn’t bring himself to be intimate with Minaj, even in a fictional setting.

Nicki Minaj couldn’t imagine what her career would have been like without Lil’ Wayne

Minaj signed to Lil’ Wayne’s Young Money label in 2009. Since then, she’s become one of the most successful rap artists in the business with several hit records to her name. Wayne gave Minaj advice that proved instrumental in Minaj’s success in the industry.

“Before I met Wayne, the person running my career was the one person who always said to me, ‘Don’t be too playful, don’t be too crazy and weird…nobody’s gonna feel that, nobody wants to hear that.’ So I smothered a lot of stuff at first, then once we broke up I was like, ‘Guess what, I’m just gonna be me,’” she once said in Interview Magazine.

Wayne’s support was so appreciated by the “Super Freaky Girl” singer that she couldn’t even imagine her career without him. She didn’t want it either.

“I credit him with a lot of what I do. Before him, nobody big in hip-hop really gave me that support. I feel like I’m still creatively connected to him,” she said.

Nicki Minaj once refused to touch Nicki Minaj in ‘High School’ music video

Wayne and the record-breaking rapper have reunited for several hit records. “No Frauds” and “Good Form” are just a few of the many songs the artists have collaborated on. In 2013, they teamed up again for the record “High School”. A music video was later created based on the song which told the story of Minaj having a fictional affair with Wayne.

But there was a slight problem when it came time for Wayne to get intimate with Minaj in the Benny Boom-directed video.

“He refused to touch me,” Minaj said in an interview with MTV News. “He’s so respectful, he refused to touch me, and then I was like, ‘Wayne,’ I was like, ‘You could do that.’ But he looked scared, like, ‘Yo, Nick, this is my dream. I’m going to be a man after this video. He was just crazy,” Minaj said. “But if I didn’t tell him ‘yes, you can do that’ or ‘touch that’, he refused to do it, like he was a southern gentleman, which people don’t realize. »

Still, Wayne insisted that he and Minaj kiss for the music video to add more authenticity. But it was a move Minaj wasn’t too sure about.

“Wayne said we had to kiss for the video. He was like, one thing that’s going to sell him is if we really kiss. I’m like, ehh,” she recalled.

Despite their closeness, Wayne and Minaj claimed their friendship was strictly platonic. In fact, Minaj considers the multi-platinum entertainer like a brother or sister.

“Not only is he my boss, but he’s also like my brother,” Minaj said.

Contact Music once recalled that Minaj and Wayne also denied ever having sex to Minaj’s song “Only.”

