Lil Wayne Reveals His Favorite Canadian Artist: It’s Not Drake

Last weekend, lil wayne returned to Canada for the first time in years. Fans enjoyed her performance during her recent appearance at the Young Money Reunion.

Lil Wayne gives a big nod to Kardinal Offishall.

The 39-year-old rapper took advantage of his time in Canada to give an interview to the legendary Canadian media Much Music. The Louisiana native answered questions related to the homeland of drake throughout the interview. He also talked about some of his favorite artists aside from his famous protege.

Although he has frequently collaborated with him over the years, wayne admitted that he did not know that justin bieber was Canadian. wayne has professed his love for some of Canada’s hottest pop stars, like FeFe Dobsonian and April Lavigne. “Shout out April. I had to sing ‘Sk8r Boi’ in Masked Singer. She also sang my verse when she was on tour with MGK. But, my favorite Canadian artist — I’m sorry — Kardinal Offishall », did he declare.

Kardi shared a response on Instagram shortly after, writing: “Maximum respect to one of the all-time greats @liltunechi. » lil wayne and Kardinal Offishall have previously logged in to “Colorful Clothes” of Trae Tha Truthas well as on top “No War” of Barrington Levy.