Lila Morillo, the first wife of Puma Rodríguez, reappears after the controversy over her state of health

The 81-year-old actress and singer Lila Morillo is the first wife of the renowned artist Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. She has a vast career in the world of entertainment and is much loved both in her native Venezuela and in Miami, the city where she settled several years ago.

In the past week Lilac Morillo gave a show with her two daughters Liliana and Lilibeth on the occasion of the celebration of mother’s month. The Morillos set up a popular stage and many people came to enjoy the presentation, but then videos circulated on social networks in which the woman with mobility problems was seen and as a consequence she received help to walk.

