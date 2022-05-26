Lila Morillo, the first wife of Puma Rodríguez, reappears after the controversy over her state of health

The 81-year-old actress and singer Lila Morillo is the first wife of the renowned artist Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. She has a vast career in the world of entertainment and is much loved both in her native Venezuela and in Miami, the city where she settled several years ago.

In the past week Lilac Morillo gave a show with her two daughters Liliana and Lilibeth on the occasion of the celebration of mother’s month. The Morillos set up a popular stage and many people came to enjoy the presentation, but then videos circulated on social networks in which the woman with mobility problems was seen and as a consequence she received help to walk.

Now her eldest daughter, liliana rodriguez He published a video on his Instagram account where he accumulates millions of followers to explain the situation and clarify the true state of his mother’s health. “The path from backstage to the stage is precarious, there is little light, cables, glasses, and other things typical of a popular party. In our events, someone always escorts Lila Morillo to the stage,” said Liliana.

Lila Morillo. Source: instagram @lilamorillofansmaracaibo

Later, the eldest daughter of the Puma clarified: “This is so that Lilac Morillo do not roll down the stairs or fall off a stage, you say what you want but Lila Morillo must be taken care of because she is a national heritage. We have to do things well with dignity and dignity.”

At the end of the video, Liliana asks: “Lilac Morillo are you around?” and her mother answers yes while appearing very euphoric on camera and tells her daughter that she loves her and sends greetings to all her fans. In the video she looks good and moves perfectly on her The clip ends with the phrase “there is Lila Morillo for a while”.