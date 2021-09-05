Lilac, fashion color trend autumn winter 2021

Color often associated with formal wear or otherwise forgotten, the lilac this autumn winter 2021-2022 becomes one of the strong fashion trends of the season. Unexpected revelation, the pastel color is one of the protagonists of the catwalks all over the world. It was in the air, with purple officially entered the color palette of alternatives to black a few seasons ago. From the plum to the lilac violet variant, the step was short. But how do you wear it? It is not a simple color and must be followed some basic rules: perfect proportions by day and a glamorous soul that amazes in the evening.

Bon-ton in town

The return is a shock to everyone. So why not sweeten it by wearing a soft and delicate color like lilac? As we have said, the essential rule is not to lose sight of them proportions when you dare with such a different color. Here come to our rescue the names that are good at ready-to-wear: N21 first of all that with her check suit with pencil skirt she shows us how lilac can be the real ally of the season that plays down anything. Of the Core creates the perfect outfit to amaze colleagues: maxi bow that closes an asymmetrical jacket and straight trousers, all obviously in the trendy color ofautumn winter 2021-2022. To wear lilac in an absolutely chic way it is a must to rely on Jil Sander that creates a feminine coat without falling into cloying. Those who do not feel like daring a total look can choose a pattern that has the chosen nuance inside as it suggests. Loewe with its mini pull. Fashion, as we know, has a solution for everyone.

Super glam for the evening

Despite being a color often associated with bridesmaids at weddings, I think it is a legacy of the film “My Best Friend’s Wedding” in which Julia Roberts was precisely dressed in lilac, to be precise, daffodil, this Autumn Winter the nuance takes a good revenge by dyeing it evening dresses of the coolest designers. Givenchy creates a super charming and fascinating long dress especially if combined with the right jewels: a maxi chain which becomes almost a collar. Clean and essential lines also for the high-necked dress but with a slit Salvatore Ferragamo, the suggestion of style comes to us right from the show: play down everything with a pair of bikers, boots that you will certainly have in your closet. For those used to wearing black in the evening, it could be an excessive trauma to dare lilac, but alternatively you can opt for a darker version: purple as it offers us Tom Ford in mini dress version. Browse the gallery for many suggestions.

