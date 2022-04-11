Lili Estefan advises Ángela Aguilar after leaking photos: “You don’t have to apologize”

After the complicated moments that happened Angela Aguilar Due to the leaking of some photographs in which she appears in an affectionate attitude with her boyfriend, the composer Gussy Lau, the young singer has received the support of fans, celebrities and relatives through loving messages published through social networks, as well as in the media. This was the case for Lili Estefanwho did not hesitate to share his opinion and advise the singer.

During a section of the program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, the presenter spoke of the scandal that the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilarwho was exposed in a series of photographs in which she appears posing with her boyfriend, who he is 15 years older than her.

And after the interpreter of “In Reality” published a video in which she confessed that she felt betrayed and violated when her private life was exposed, Lili Estefan sent her a message.

“First I have to tell Angela that I don’t think you have to apologize. It’s your life, my love. Something actually happened I feel that someone betrayed you that we know that you do not agree with that“, he expressed.

Likewise, he considers that Ángela did not have to give explanations, since her behavior has always been impeccable.

“This doesn’t change anything for me in the way I think of her. Is it normal to be in a relationship and have a boyfriend“, he added.

Lili also mentioned how complicated this moment must be for Ángela Aguilar, who is characterized by being cheerful, since it is the first time that her sentimental life is publicly known.

“I can imagine when Angela woke up and saw those images everywhere, because in the end I assure you that they were much less than they seem,” he said.

Faced with the wave of accusations that the “Princess of Mexican music” has received, Estefan reiterated that the singer continues to be admirable for her, but also for her fans.

“Nothing changes for me. You don’t have to apologize to fans or do anything you’ve donebut it’s good that she does it because she has such a direct relationship with her peopleThat’s why they love her so much, they love her and they follow her, “he concluded.

