Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina put on sunglasses and wiggle to the rhythm of Bad Bunny

Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina, from the ‘El Gordo y La Flaca’ studio, and in the company of Carlitos ‘El producer’, moved their bodies to the rhythm of ‘Después de la playa’, one of the songs from Bad Bunny’s most recent album, entitled ‘A summer without you’.

The hosts of the Univision entertainment program wore sunglasses inside the studio and shook their bodies while a merengue melody filled the environment. “It’s #Friday and they know it to the rhythm of #badbunny,” they wrote on the program’s Instagram account when sharing the audiovisual that has already garnered more than 1,000 likes.

Lili Estefan wore a nice outfit with a yellow shirt, flowery type, black pants and matching small heels, while Raúl de Molina wore his classic dress with shirt pants, jacket and tie.

A few days ago, the presenter showed off her long legs through her personal Instagram account while sitting on a sofa in the studio of the program she hosts. That day Lili Estefan wore a white shirt, with sleeves above the elbows, a blue, black and gold skirt, and gold braided heels. In addition, she wore her hair in a side braid that fell over her right shoulder.

“Good night in slow motion”, was the message with which Estefan accompanied this audiovisual that exceeded 89,000 reproductions.

These are some of the messages left by the driver’s followers after the publication: “Very beautiful and elegant happy and beautiful day to you”, “Very beautiful and elegant happy and beautiful day to you”, and “Lili you are beautiful and you know it, don’t cover yourself”.

This last comment refers to the fact that in the video, Estefan covers her face with her phone, after picking it up from the sofa, and then laughs out loud.

