Lili Estefan arrives at her son’s graduation in a white mini dress, open on the thigh: sexy

Lili Estefan He has not been present in El Gordo y la Flaca because he has a lot to celebrate at the family level and this required having to be absent from the Univision program. And for this special event, the television host put on a sexy white dress, in a miniskirt. And it is that we agree that Lili has a pair of spectacular legs that are also sensual, beautiful and tanned.

Lorenzo Luaces has graduated and before this great achievement he said: “You Did it”. also added: “Congratulations @lorenzo_luaces we cannot be more proud of you my son. This is an immense achievement and you will see all the blessings that diploma will bring to your life. I LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU WILL EVER KNOW, you are my CHAMP cheech. Congratulations 🍾”.

Along with Lili Estefan was also Gloria Estefan. On Instagram, thanks to the image that the driver shared, many celebrities have congratulated both the mother and the daughter: “Congratulations to Lorenzo and of course the proud mother… A hug,” said Don Francisco. Celinés Toribio, Clarissa Molina, El Niño Prodigio and so others have told him: “Congratulations”. María Elena Salinas and María Celeste Arrarás also told him: “Congratulations Lorencito.”

Karla Martínez, Neida Sandoval, Carolina Sandoval, Pamela Silva, Rodner Figueroa and Thalía have stopped by Lili Estefan’s Instagram to wish them the best. The Mexican singer, among others, say: “Bravo Loren. All your effort. Congratulations, my beauty.”

A message for Lili Estefan and Lorenzo also fell from the official Instagram account of Celia Cruz that said: “👏👍”.

