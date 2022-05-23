Lili Estefan lashes out at Belinda

Several months after the breakup of Belinda Y Christian Nodal, are still a topic to talk about, when it seemed that things were calmer. It recently came to light that the singer’s mother, Belinda Schullapplauded that I called him “popcorn” to the singer while responding to a comment on Instagram. So the exponent of the Mexican regional decided not to remain silent and respond to the words of his ex-mother-in-law not only with words, but even by showing a private message from a conversation with his ex-fiancée.

Also, he wrote against the star’s mother, where he assured that she takes advantage of the fortune she has generated over more than 20 years. This unleashed a controversy on social networks, by those who supported one and the other, criticized or defended the stars.

Who also gave her opinion was Lili Estefan, who during the “El Gordo y la Flaca” program touched on the topic that is on everyone’s lips. And it is that the Cuban spoke precisely about the message between Nodal and Belinda and gave her past marriage to Lorenzo Luaces as an example.

Lili attacked the singer Belinda

“Never in 25 years of marriage did I ask for teeth, or for any of those things,” she said, drawing attention because she rarely talks about her ex-husband.

Also, Raúl de Molina did not want to remain with his arms crossed and showed that in this battle, he was on the side of the interpreter of “Botella after bottle”. For what he claimed to understand everything that is said about the interpreter of “Luz singravida” and assured that Nodal “is a very good, educated, family boy, he was very generous with her, it looks like he got tired.” Also like the driver, many applauded that the young artist defended himself and brought out his side of the story.

With what was said, the presenter established a position in favor of Christian Nodal

In this conflict between Nodal and Belinda, both relatives entered to establish a position and did not stop expressing their emotions. Thus, Christian’s grandmother lashed out at Belinda’s mother with a forceful message online: “for all those who think he is a ‘naco’ because he is not blue-eyed and fair-skinned, ladies, they are wrong. There are wolves in sheep’s clothing and those fine hustlers that in my land are called bitches, who goes from man to man. oh sorry! I forget that she is white and blue-eyed, sorry, sorry, “wrote the singer’s grandmother.