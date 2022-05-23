Entertainment

Lili Estefan lashes out at Belinda

Several months after the breakup of Belinda Y Christian Nodal, are still a topic to talk about, when it seemed that things were calmer. It recently came to light that the singer’s mother, Belinda Schullapplauded that I called him “popcorn” to the singer while responding to a comment on Instagram. So the exponent of the Mexican regional decided not to remain silent and respond to the words of his ex-mother-in-law not only with words, but even by showing a private message from a conversation with his ex-fiancée.

Also, he wrote against the star’s mother, where he assured that she takes advantage of the fortune she has generated over more than 20 years. This unleashed a controversy on social networks, by those who supported one and the other, criticized or defended the stars.

