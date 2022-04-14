Lili Estefan on her time at El Gordo y la Flaca: “Thanks to each one of you, I will be eternally grateful”

More than 20 years in El Gordo y la Flaca. Lili Estefan is 55 years old and of the entire history of his life, he spent more than 20 years on the famous Univision program with Raúl de Molina. For all this time before the television screens and for the preference of the public, the driver has given thanks.

Through Instagram, the program left the following message: “Thank you very much to our audience for your preference and loyalty, the most watched entertainment show on Hispanic television in the United States.” The host took the publication of the show and left this message on her personal account: “But what an honor! Thanks to each of you who have supported us so lovingly, I will be eternally grateful. This is how great things are achieved 🥰 with love. We continue”.

Clarissa Molina He also shared this video on his platform and reconfirmed his commitment to the program, in addition to being grateful for being part of it with these words: “From day one they made me part of their family @the fat and the skinny 💜💙 Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And thanks to all of you for tuning in every afternoon and making us number 1 🙏🏼.”

Carlitos the producer is also an important part of this story, and although weeks ago he starred in several notes for the alleged violence to which he was exposed in the program, he himself ratifies how much he loves his job and literally said it on Instagram: “I love my work @elgordoylaflaca“.

Roberto Hernández is also part of the history that is currently being written about this Univision program. And about this success, the driver says: “Thank you my people for allowing us to enter your homes.”

