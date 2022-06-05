Lili Estefan says that to be skinny you have to have sex every day, whether or not the husband is at home

Lili Estefan She is surprised by the shocking statements she recently released. All this happened thanks to comedian Carlos Hernández, who intercepted her in the streets and, with a microphone in hand, asked her the following question: “What are your tips to be in shape, to be this skinny?”.

Until the moment of the question, everything was fine, but things turned red as well as hot because of the answer given by the host of “El Gordo y la Flaca”. And it is that Lili’s surprising response has even made her blush when she said: “Easy. Sex every day at the same time whether or not the husband is at home”.

On Instagram, Lili shared the video and this is what she wrote when she saw her comical response: “But what a barbarity Lili Estefan said. In the midst of the storm, 15 inches of water have fallen in Miami and at the moment this bomb is falling. I love you and if Cahrlos, that’s how I stay skinny”.

Even Gloria Estefan has reacted to Lili’s statement: “You never know what my weakness is going to come out with,” said the singer. Like her, celebrities such as Rodner Figueroa have also reacted between constant laughter and so has Lorenzo Méndez himself. To this is added that around 200 thousand people have played the video.

Read more about Lili Estefan here:

Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina put on sunglasses and wiggle to the rhythm of Bad Bunny

Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce want to find a boyfriend for Lili Estefan

Lili Estefan in slow motion shows off her legs in a miniskirt