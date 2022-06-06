Lili Estefan’s fiery revelation about her sex life

Without reservations or prejudices, the host of “El Gordo y la Flaca” spoke about the formula that keeps her always happy and with a body of envy.

Lili Estefan put the networks to a thousand after revealing fiery secrets about her sexual life, which she assures help her maintain a slender and slim body even after 50 years.

And it is that the famous presenter, of Cuban origin, has won the affection of her audience for her charisma and simplicity. Lili is known in Latin entertainment for her huge and contagious smile that makes her unique, but also for her very long and toned legs, her slim body and her huge green eyes.

This slender figure led her to create, together with Raúl de Molina, the program “El Gordo y la Flaca”, one of the favorites among the Latino community, and which has been on the air for several years without interruption.

Illustrative and non-commercial image.

A few hours ago, the famous presenter stirred up social networks by confessing what her secret is to always stay “skinny”.

Lili was interviewed while walking the streets of Miami. The comedian Carlos Hernández approached him to ask him: “What are your tips to be in shape, to be this skinny?”

Naughty and daring, the driver replied: “Easy. Sex every day at the same time, whether or not the husband is at home.”

He shared the moment with his 3.5 million followers on Instagram, and a shower of the funniest comments was unleashed.

“I’m going to have to follow that advice”, “The best recipe I’ve heard so far! You are my skinny idol”, “holy God”, “You have to find who owns your ❤️❤️ because you were single”, “I love you skinny from my heart”, “Wait, what?”, were some of the reactions of his followers.

