Lili Reinhart criticizes Kim Kardashian’s diet as “disgusting”

Lili Reinhart lashes out at Kim Kardashian and her diet

Recently, the famous actress Lili Reinhart He has pointed out as “disgusting” the diet that the socialite Kim Kardashian made prior to the Met Gala 2022, as he assures that it is a bad example for people.

And it is that according to, I point out, the businesswoman, to be able to use the original Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala 2022, lost a total of 7 kilos in 3 weeks with a rigorous diet.

There is no doubt that the influencer and businesswoman Kim Kardashian was one of the most applauded celebrities in the Met Gala 2022.

Not only because she appeared on the side of her new boyfriend, the comedian Pete Davidson, but because in homage to American fashion she wore the original dress with which Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

However, while there were many who marveled at it, there were other people who hated seeing her in that iconic dress.

Kim Kardashian had the opportunity to use the original dress for a few minutes for her entrance on the red carpet.

But later he had to return it and use a replica due to its high historical and economic value.

To get into the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe 60 years ago, Kim Kardashian declared that she had to lose 7 kilos in 3 weeks, an act that was declared by the actress of Riverdale, Lili Reinhart as “ignorant”.

Walking a red carpet and doing an interview where you say how hungry you are…because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a fucking dress?!” Reinhart wrote on Instagram.

And it is that, as he indicates, openly admitting that you are very hungry for the sake of the Met Gala when you know that millions of young men and women admire you and listen to your every word is a great ignorance.

It should be noted that although Lili Reinhart did not mention the name Kim Kardashian at any time, the statements appear after the interview that the influencer gave to Vogue magazine, where she revealed her tricks to reach the weight of Marilyn Monroe.

I wore a sauna suit twice a day, ran on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and carbs and ate only the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve, but he was very strict,” Kim Kardashian described.