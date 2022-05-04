Lili Reinhart furious with Kim Kardashian and her 7 kilos lost in 3 weeks to fit into her MET dress

Kim Kardashian Lost 7 Pounds in 3 Weeks to Fit into Marilyn Monroe’s Dress

Since stopping Keeping up with the Kardashians on E!, Kim Kardashian is back with Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner in their new reality show The Kardashians (available on Disney+ in France). But it was his appearance on the red carpet of the MET Gala 2022 in New York, this Monday, May 2, which especially made people talk. The theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashionwith for dress code Gilded Glamour, White Tiewhich refers to the American Golden Age.

And Kim Kardashian, in addition to making her first appearance on the red carpet with her darling Pete Davidson, whom she is in love with, made an impression with her golden outfit. Kim K wore the mythical dress that Marilyn Monroe had on her during her famous “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy. A marvel signed by French couturier Jean-Louis Berthault, kept at the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum (in a room of around 20 degrees and a humidity rate of 40 to 50%).

Except that during the first fitting of the dress, Kim Kardashian did not fit in it, as she confessed to Vogue: “She didn’t fit me”. But the star assured: “Give me 3 weeks”and after following a drastic diet, “I lost 7 pounds”. “It was such a challenge….

Read more

Read also

The dress of my life – The furious bride of the choice of her best friend: “we must stop this carnival”

Romeo Elvis furious with young people who do not respect confinement: “It’s pitiful”

Inès (Koh Lanta 2020) furious again against the government: the nurse wants her bonus