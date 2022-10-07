Liliana Rodríguez calls Henry Bustamante a “clown”, without knowing him

Venezuelan actress Lillian Rodriguez, panelist of the program ‘Sit down who can’, of the chain Unimorefrom Miami, called “clown” a Henry Bustamantepresenter of the Ecuadorian program In contact.

The singer’s daughter Jose Luis Rodriguez ‘El Puma’ he does not hide his dislike for his partner Alejandra Jaramillo, La Caramelo, and he doesn’t miss an opportunity to blame her when he can. This time, he found Bustamante the excuse to annoy her.

It was on the program this Friday, October 7, 2022 that an interview conducted by Henry Bustamante to the actor from Guayaquil Daniel Carrerawho gave his opinion about his ex Michelle Renaud, now that it is known that he has a relationship with the Chilean actor Matias Novoa.

Alejandra Jaramillo He took the opportunity to express his feelings for Bustamante and in an outpouring of affection he even said that he could leave his position on the program.



“I, for Henry Bustamante, I give up this chair and let him come here to represent. I love him. Henry is the correspondent from Ecuador who presented the note (from Danilo), who deserves a round of applause.”

“A lot of applause, but I remember that he told them, hold on to that chair,” commented the presenter Julian Gil about the comment you made Henry when the show started last August.



Here came the attack Lilian Rodriguez: “I don’t know who the gentleman is, but it seemed a bit clown and menacing. You don’t move me from here, dad, I dare you to get me out of here.”

While Alexandra he clarified. “He is a leading figure in a country that also loves and respects you, he is not a clown at all, he is a professional.”

“I want it too mua, mua, mua”, she said mockingly Rodriguez